Advertisement
Sports

NFL team values are soaring, and it doesn’t necessarily correlate to on-field success

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones signs autographs during the NFL football team's training camp
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones signs autographs during training camp July 29 in Oxnard. The Cowboys again have the highest value of any NFL team, and it’s not even close.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Share

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season. They haven’t even advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since then.

But they are the most valuable franchise in the NFL. Yet again.

The Rams followed their Super Bowl victory in early 2022 with a disappointing 5-12 record last season.

Advertisement

But their value increased substantially, from $5.91 billion at this time last year to $6.94 billion right now, a 17% increase.

The lesson? It’s a great time to be an NFL owner — and not just Jerry Jones or Stan Kroenke.

Rams coach Sean McVay imitates a stance he is teaching.

Rams

Elliott: Sean McVay’s plight: Preach patience, sell hope and say prayers for untested Rams

Coming off a 5-12 season instead of a Super Bowl title, Rams coach Sean McVay has to change his mindset with a roster of untested players and many stars gone.

According to Sportico’s NFL team valuations for 2023, the league’s franchises are currently worth an average of $5.14 billion, which is up 24% from last year.

The Cowboys are valued at $9.2 billion — that’s over $2 billion more than the next-highest ranking team, the New York Giants ($7.04 billion), and represents a 20% increase over the Cowboys’ league-leading valuation of $7.64 billion from 2022.

The Rams are third on the list, followed by the New England Patriots ($6.7 billion), San Francisco 49ers ($6.15 billion), Washington Commanders (who sold for $6.05 billion earlier this summer), Chicago Bears ($6 billion), Philadelphia Eagles ($5.95 billion) and Las Vegas Raiders ($5.77 billion). The Chargers are No. 18 at a value of $4.63 billion, up 28% from last year.

Magic Johnson, a member of the group buying the Washington Commanders, speaks.

Sports

Magic Johnson on Commanders ownership, Lakers’ title chances and Victor Wembanyama

Lakers great Magic Johnson explains why he decided to join Josh Harris’ effort to buy the Washington Commanders and talks about the Lakers’ offseason signings.

Advertisement

Two of the lowest ranked teams, the Detroit Lions (No. 30) and Cincinnati Bengals (No. 32), saw the biggest percentage increases in value — the Lions were up 43% to $4.1 billion and the Bengals 41% to $4 billion. The Raiders also saw a 41% increase in value.

One of the factors going into the total team worth is the value of team-related business and real estate held by the owners. The Rams ranked at the top of the league in this category ($890 million), followed by the Patriots ($770 million) and Cowboys ($530 million).

SoFi Stadium's top level in August 2020.

Sports

A turbulent path: How Stan Kroenke and the NFL turned SoFi Stadium into a $5-billion reality

SoFi Stadium, the NFL’s crown jewel, was the the culmination of Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s vision and the NFL’s desire to return to the L.A. market.

Sportico also ranks the Cowboys, Giants and Rams among the five most valuable sports franchises in North America, with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors ranking No. 2 at $7.56 billion and MLB’s New York Yankees No. 3 at $7.13 billion. The Lakers are No. 8 at $6.44 billion and the Dodgers are No. 16 at $5.24 billion.

SportsRamsChargers
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement