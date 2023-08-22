El Segundo beats Rhode Island to stay alive at Little League World Series
El Segundo’s bats finally came alive on Tuesday at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Facing an elimination game, El Segundo came away with a 9-3 victory over Rhode Island. El Segundo will face Tennessee in another elimination game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
El Segundo took advantage of eight wild pitches while delivering nine hits. Lucas Keldorf had a two-run single during a three-run third inning to open a 7-0 lead. He finished with two hits and two RBIs. Brody Brooks hit a two-run home run in the fifth, his second of the World Series, and finished with two hits.
Louis Lappe started on the mound for El Segundo, striking out nine in 3 2/3 innings. He wouldn’t be available to pitch again until Saturday. Max Baker and Colby Lee combined to finish the game in relief.
