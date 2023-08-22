Advertisement
El Segundo beats Rhode Island to stay alive at Little League World Series

El Segundo's Brody Brooks is greeted by Jaxon Kalish after scoring on a wild pitch.
El Segundo’s Brody Brooks (14) is greeted by Jaxon Kalish (22) after scoring on a wild pitch by Rhode Island’s Connor Curtis during the first inning of a Little League World Series game in Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
By Eric Sondheimer
El Segundo’s bats finally came alive on Tuesday at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Facing an elimination game, El Segundo came away with a 9-3 victory over Rhode Island. El Segundo will face Tennessee in another elimination game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

El Segundo took advantage of eight wild pitches while delivering nine hits. Lucas Keldorf had a two-run single during a three-run third inning to open a 7-0 lead. He finished with two hits and two RBIs. Brody Brooks hit a two-run home run in the fifth, his second of the World Series, and finished with two hits.

Louis Lappe started on the mound for El Segundo, striking out nine in 3 2/3 innings. He wouldn’t be available to pitch again until Saturday. Max Baker and Colby Lee combined to finish the game in relief.

