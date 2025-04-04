Prep sports roundup: St. John Bosco pulls off three-game sweep of Orange Lutheran

Allen Olmos of Birmingham threw a complete game in 5-2 win over Cleveland on Friday.

The high school baseball season began for St. John Bosco with its new field under construction, unable to be used. The players have found a way to not let it block their success.

Junior shortstop James Clark spent this week giving nightmares to Orange Lutheran pitching. He went seven for 11 with two RBIs during the three-game series as the Braves completed a rare sweep Friday with a 5-3 win. That means the Braves start the tough Trinity League with a 3-0 record.

Jack Champlin threw a complete game and Noah Everly hit a two-run home run during a four-run sixth inning. The Braves are 11-3 overall.

Santa Margarita 9, Mater Dei 4: Brody Schumaker finished with a home run, three singles and two RBIs to lead the Eagles. Andre Owens had a grand slam.

Sebastian Valadez RBI single in first for Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/6LzQnvFIfd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 4, 2025

Birmingham 5, Cleveland 2: The Patriots (11-6, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in the West Valley League behind Sebastian Valadez, who had an RBI single and a two-run triple. Cleveland received three hits from Quinton Riepl. The Cavaliers briefly tied the game 2-2 with two runs in the fourth. In the fifth, Birmingham scored three runs to support Allen Olmos, who struck out five and walked none in a complete game.

El Camino Real 11, Granada Hills 8: Julius Haim delivered a three-run double in the sixth to break an 8-8 tie and lead the Royals, who came back from a 7-0 deficit.

Chatsworth 9, Taft 0: Michael Guerrero struck out six in the shutout for Chatsworth. Carlos Amparan had three RBIs.

Narbonne 10, Rancho Dominguez 0: Raul Izquierdo allowed no hits in four innings for Narbonne. Brandon Dillon had two RBIs.

Banning 1, San Pedro 0: AJ Herrera threw a complete-game four-hitter and Angelo Duarte drove in the game’s only run with a squeeze bunt in the sixth inning.

Los Alamitos 10, Newport Harbor 0: Wyatt Joyce finished with three hits and four pitchers combined on the shutout for Los Alamitos.

Huntington Beach 2, Corona del Mar 0: The Oilers get to head to North Carolina for a national tournament with a 12-1 record. Brothers Trent and Jared Grindlinger each hit home runs. Tyler Bellerose struck out seven in four innings for the Oilers.

La Mirada 17, Downey 6: Win Gurney hit two home runs and finished with seven RBIs for La Mirada.

Fountain Valley 4, Edison 3: Ethan Cortez had two hits and two RBIs for Fountain Valley.

Crescenta Valley 12, Muir 0: The Falcons (15-2) received a three-run triple from Brock Robeson in the five-inning win.

Arcadia 11, Glendale 0: Tarik Reese finished with five RBIs for Arcadia.

Calabasas 10, Westlake 4: Jack Quirk went three for three with a home run and four RBIs for the Coyotes.

Agoura 8, Newbury Park 4: Beau Lantz had three hits and three RBIs for Agoura.

Oaks Christian 3, Thousand Oaks 2: Christian Ipsen threw a complete game with six strikeouts for the Lions.

West Ranch 8, Valencia 5: A three-run ninth inning lifted West Ranch to the Foothill League win. Hunter Manning and Mikey Murr each had three hits. Murr picked up the win with 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief.

Sierra Canyon 7, Crespi 2: The Trailblazers handed Crespi its first defeat after 14 consecutive wins to start the season. Greyson Gullage, Teddy Levin and Andrew Nelson each had two hits. Ethan Montez threw five innings of relief pitching. Josh Stonehouse hit a two-run home run for Crespi.

Loyola 3, Chaminade 2: The Cubs (11-4, 6-3) stayed in the thick of the Mission League race with a three-game sweep of Chaminade. Jack Murray had two hits.

Great Oak 4, Norco 0: Riley Kronenfeld threw five scoreless innings and Gavin Fien had two hits and one RBI for Great Oak.

Mira Costa 15, Torrance 14: The Mustangs (15-2, 6-0) gave up eight runs in the bottom of seventh and won when Joaquin Scholer got a strikeout with the bases loaded and two outs. Mira Costa intentionally walked Mateo Rickman with the bases loaded in the seventh. Lucas Schermer had a home run and five RBIs. Harrison Belden went four for four with a home run. Ace Tarango had three hits and two RBIs. Rickman hit a three-run home run for Torrance.

Softball

Fullerton 5, JSerra 1: Kaylyn Yi finished with three hits to help Fullerton advance to a Michelle Carew tournament semifinals on Saturday against Rosary. Katelynn Mathews struck out nine.

Norco 5, Mountain View St. Francis 1: Leighton Gray, Dakota Potter and Tamryn Shorter hit home runs for Norco in a quarterfinal game of the Michelle Carew tournament.

Orange Lutheran 10, Chula Vista Mater Dei 5: Kai Minor had three hits in the Michelle Carew quarterfinals, setting up a semifinal matchup of Orange Lutheran vs. Norco on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at Peralta Park.