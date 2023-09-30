Letters to Sports: Brandon Staley’s fourth-down gamble made no sense

The Chargers have lost games they deserved to win. Last Sunday at the Vikings they won a game they deserved to lose primarily due to coach Brandon Staley’s decision to not punt on fourth and one deep in his own territory. They survived but barely and Staley’s postgame explanation made little sense. If the Chargers had lost, Staley might have been fired. He still should be, for his stubbornness and unwillingness to admit when he’s wrong.

Jack Wishard

Los Angeles

::

The Chargers should have made NFL history by firing their head coach right after a victory. Their fans would love it.

Wayne Kamiya

El Segundo

::

Too often decisions are made based on how things turn out. That is wrong. Sure the Chargers won, but the decision to go for it on their own 24-yard line was inexcusable. Coupled with past decisions Staley has made (one of which kept them out of the playoffs), now is the time to replace him.

Mark Kaiserman

Santa Monica