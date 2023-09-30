Letters to Sports: Brandon Staley’s fourth-down gamble made no sense

It is amazing to me that the tiny Times “Sports” page devotes three full pages to Deion Sanders (mostly pictures), which really has little to do with local sports, but can’t cover baseball.
Ellen Klein
Los Angeles
::
Only the L.A. Times sports page would feature the self promoter, Prime, over the local team, which is ranked in the top 10 in the country. Colorado was obliterated by Oregon and barely escaped Colorado State. He is a self-promoter and you fell for it. Hopefully USC will put an end to all this nonsense.
Allan Kretchman
Woodland Hills
::
Thank you so much for devoting more than 60% of your Thursday section to Deion Sanders.
Can you please refund 60% of my subscription rate?
Steve Horn
Glendale
::
