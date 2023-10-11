Advertisement
Sports

First MMA fighter retirement fund bill signed into California law by Newsom

MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the UFC lightweight championship belt during a news conference.
MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the UFC lightweight championship belt during a news conference in November 2018.
(Pavel Golovkin / Associated Press)
By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
Share

Mixed martial arts fighters in California got their pension fund Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1136, the Mixed Martial Arts Retirement Benefit Fund, into law, the first of its kind in the United States. Assemblyman Matt Haney’s (D-San Francisco) bill should benefit the more than 400 MMA fighters currently licensed by the California State Athletic Commission.

A fighter would need to accrue 39 scheduled rounds — about 12-14 bouts — at commission-regulated MMA events beginning in 2024 to vest into the retirement benefit fund. The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024, does not retroactively cover fighters.

Advertisement

“MMA promotions have seen immense growth in the past three decades, and those fighters who came to California to compete deserve compensation in retirement,” Andy Foster, the State Athletic Commission executive officer, said in a statement. “It is time MMA fighters get their share.”

The fund will not be paid for using taxpayer dollars. Instead, it will be financed through ticket sales, sports paraphernalia, and souvenirs. One dollar of every ticket sold will be earmarked for the fund.

Bakersfield, CA, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 - Gonzalo Montellano, 65, is a lightweight with a record of 35-3-2 with 20 knockouts. He is owed $20,000 from the Boxing Pension Fund. Montellano trained and boxed in Los Angeles as a teenager, where he delivered Rolls Royce's to customers of his manager Vic Weiss. He said his boxing career got off to a rough start when Weiss was found dead, shot twice in the head and left in the truck of his red and white Roll Royce. He said others would promise him the world and leave him hanging. By the time he retired from boxing, he said he could barely stand the sport. "I don't watch it very much. You're good until you get in the top 10 and then it's all politics. That saying 'it's not what you know, it's who you know' is true for boxing. After boxing, he turned to drinking and gained 130 pounds, he said. He's lost much of that and now trains boxers in his garage. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

California created the nation’s only pension for aging boxers. But it’s failing many of them

Boxers contacted by The Times said they were unaware that California has a 40-year-old pension program or that they are its beneficiaries.

May 11, 2023

The California Professional Boxers’ Pension Plan, the nation’s only state-administered retirement plan of its kind, began making payments to eligible boxers in 1999. To date, the plan has provided at least 235 retired fighters more than $4 million. However, an additional 200 boxers have not claimed pensions owed them because, in many cases, they were unaware they were eligible.

The Times examined hundreds of state documents and interviewed dozens of fighters, promoters and retirement plan experts about the California boxers’ pension, which includes retirement accounts for more than 1,900 current and former boxers. The investigation found that the pension plan often fell short.

Roughly 200 boxers could have claimed a pension in 2022 but only a dozen did so. The commission failed to increase the amount of revenue generated for the pension to ensure the plan is adequately funded and the plan does not have enough money to pay all unclaimed pensions without reducing the amount of money received by fighters who become eligible in future years. Only $294,000 was set aside for the $2.1 million owed to boxers who haven’t been paid.

Advertisement
Stockton, CA, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 - Retired Stockton Boxer Rodney Jones, 54, vaguely knew about the boxers pension, but had no information on how to apply until contacted by The Times. Jones still lives in Stockton and now works as a financial coach. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

California to step up efforts to find boxers owed pensions following Times report

The California State Athletic Commission, which administers a 40-year-old pension plan for boxers, said it will step up efforts to find fighters with unclaimed money.

May 31, 2023

The State Athletic Commission said it will begin sending annual statements to all vested boxers beginning in 2024 and that it has brought in investigators to search for fighters with unclaimed money.

Haney read the Times investigation and amended his bill to require that the commission send annual statements informing future vested MMA fighters of their account balances.

SportsPoliticsBoxing & MMACalifornia Politics
Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a reporter with the Fast Break sports team at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an assistant editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007. Henson was awarded first place in sports features in 2021 by the L.A. Press Club and has been honored several times by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and also by the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement