Stanford rallies from 29-point deficit to stun Colorado in double overtime

Stanford’s Joshua Karty, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking the winning field goal in double overtime to lift the Cardinal to a 46-43 comeback win over Colorado.

Joshua Karty connected on a 31-yard field goal in the second overtime after tying the game in regulation, Elic Ayomanor had a school-record 294 yards receiving and Stanford rallied from a 29-point halftime deficit for a 46-43 victory over Colorado early Saturday.

It was the largest blown lead in Colorado history.

Safety Alaka’i Gilman picked off a floating Shedeur Sanders pass in the end zone to set the stage for Karty, who drilled a 46-yarder with no time left in regulation.

The Cardinal (2-4, 1-3 Pac-12) trailed 29-0 at halftime, with quarterbacks Justin Lamson and Ashton Daniels unable to light a spark.

That is, until the second half when Daniels — with Lamson contributing — led Stanford on eight straight scoring drives. The Cardinal had 408 of their 523 yards in the second half and OT.

Daniels threw for 396 yards and four TDs. Ayomanor had 13 catches and three TDs, including one to tie up the first overtime and another for 97 yards that changed the game. His 294 yards receiving broke the record held by Troy Walters (278) against UCLA in 1999.

Colorado committed 17 penalties for 127 yards in a game that started at 8:20 p.m. and ended at nearly 12:15 a.m. local time.

Sanders finished with 400 yards passing and five touchdowns and rushed for a team-leading 37 yards. The Buffaloes (4-3, 1-3) got going early by amassing a 29-0 lead. The game appeared to be over, but it wasn’t.

Two-way standout Travis Hunter returned after missing three games following a late hit in the Colorado State game that sent him to the hospital with a lacerated liver. He had 13 catches for 140 yards and two scores. He also had five tackles.