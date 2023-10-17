Advertisement
Brutal brawls among fans at SoFi Stadium follow fight between Chargers and Cowboys

A Chargers fan in lucha libre gear cheers during a "Monday Night Football" game against the Cowboys.
A Chargers fan in lucha libre gear cheers at SoFi Stadium during Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
Violence in the stands marred a spirited Monday night game between the Chargers and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, a development that flies in the face of a recent study that ranked the Inglewood venue as one of the safer ones in the NFL.

Several fights between fans were the subject of video clips circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But the first punches thrown were by players before the game even kicked off. That might have set a poor example for the 70,240 in attendance.

The incident involving the players began as Dallas was taking the field for warmups and several Cowboys ran through the Chargers’ defensive backs as they were conducting their usual pregame drills.

“I felt like that’s just disrespectful, especially at home, in our house,” Chargers safety Dean Marlowe said. “That just basically shows us that they don’t have no respect for us. I took that personally.”

Coaches and a game official eventually broke it up, but not until Chargers running back Austin Ekeler took a blow to the head from the Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. that knocked his helmet off.

Soon enough fans emulated their heroes.

A fight on a concourse exit involved a dozen or more fans, and several were knocked to the ground. Other fights took place in the stands.

No fans involved in the fights were arrested, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Alcohol typically plays a role in violent behavior by fans, and a “Monday Night Football game” that ended after 8 p.m. likely invited more drinking than a day game. The Cowboys took a 20-17 lead on a late field goal and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a pass intercepted in the waning moments.

A recent poll of more than 3,000 fans by Sportsbook Review concluded that many NFL stadiums are more violent than SoFi Stadium, and that fans generally feel safe attending games at the venue that opened in September 2020.

Crimes in and around stadiums occur all too often, with 39.2% of respondents reported having witnessed or fallen victim to at least one crime in or outside stadiums. Only 5.4% of fans had witnessed a crime at SoFi, and only one of those polled said they had been a victim of a crime while attending a Rams or Chargers home game.

That doesn’t mean violent incidents haven’t occurred at the Inglewood venue. A man was thrown over a railing after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chargers in November 2022.

Eight months earlier, Bryan Alexis Cifuentes was charged with a felony count of battery with serious bodily injury in connection with a fight in the stadium’s parking lot during the Jan. 30 NFC championship game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers that left the victim, Daniel Luna, in an induced coma.

In the November 2022 incident, video recorded by a bystander shows two men fighting, one of them wearing what appears to be a Chargers jersey. At one point, another man was thrown over the side of a railing, falling onto the concrete steps below. He can be seen getting up in the video.

SoFi did not do so well in a category pertaining to female fans, who were asked if they felt comfortable alone in or around their team’s stadium. A whopping 62.5% of respondents said they felt uncomfortable at SoFi, a number topped only by the 73.7% of women who said they were uncomfortable alone at Ford Field in Detroit.

After the incidents Monday night, those percentages probably would spike upward in another poll.

Times staff writer Jeff Miller contributed to this report.

Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a reporter with the Fast Break sports team at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an assistant editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007. Henson was awarded first place in sports features in 2021 by the L.A. Press Club and has been honored several times by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and also by the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

