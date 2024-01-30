Former Laker Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, marijuana charges in Indiana

Rajon Rondo, 37, who helped the Lakers win the NBA title in 2020, was pulled over Sunday after a report of a vehicle driving recklessly.

Two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo was arrested in Indiana over the weekend on charges related to firearm and drug possession.

Indiana State Police said in a news release Tuesday morning that Rondo, 37, was driving a black 2022 Tesla that was pulled over by a trooper Sunday at around 1 p.m. after a caller reported the vehicle traveling recklessly on I-65 southbound in Bartholomew County.

During the stop, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car and conducted a search. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were found in Rondo’s possession. According to the police, Rondo is “prohibited from possessing the firearm due to him having a protection order in place against him.”

A juvenile who was also in the car was released to a family member, the department said in its release.

Rondo was arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm while being prohibited. He was taken to Jackson County jail and released upon paying a bond. A date will soon be set for an initial appearance in the Jackson County Superior Court, the police department said.

A four-time All-Star who played for nine teams during his 16-year career, Rondo helped the Lakers win the NBA title in 2020. Before that, he played for the Boston Celtics teams that beat the Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals and lost to the Lakers in the 2010 finals. He also played for the Clippers for a portion of the 2021-22 season, before returning to the Lakers for part of the following season, which was his last in the league.