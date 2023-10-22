Advertisement
Rams’ Demarcus Robinson robbed of jewelry at gunpoint

Demarcus Robinson watches from the bench during a game.
Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson looks on from the bench during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 25.
(Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)
By Rebecca EllisStaff Writer 
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed of his luxury jewelry at gunpoint early Friday morning outside a Los Angeles hotel, according to media reports.

Robinson, 29, was leaving a hotel when two armed men approached and demanded his jewelry, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The thieves reportedly made off with $100,000 worth of Robinson’s belongings — including a luxury watch.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry for additional information on the robbery.

Robinson spent his first six seasons with the Chiefs. He signed with the Rams this past off-season.

Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis covers Los Angeles County government for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. She was named a finalist for the 2022 Livingston Awards for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry.

