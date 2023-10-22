Rams’ Demarcus Robinson robbed of jewelry at gunpoint
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed of his luxury jewelry at gunpoint early Friday morning outside a Los Angeles hotel, according to media reports.
Robinson, 29, was leaving a hotel when two armed men approached and demanded his jewelry, law enforcement sources told TMZ.
The thieves reportedly made off with $100,000 worth of Robinson’s belongings — including a luxury watch.
The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry for additional information on the robbery.
Robinson spent his first six seasons with the Chiefs. He signed with the Rams this past off-season.
