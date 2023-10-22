Rams’ Demarcus Robinson robbed of jewelry at gunpoint

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson looks on from the bench during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 25.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed of his luxury jewelry at gunpoint early Friday morning outside a Los Angeles hotel, according to media reports.

Robinson, 29, was leaving a hotel when two armed men approached and demanded his jewelry, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The thieves reportedly made off with $100,000 worth of Robinson’s belongings — including a luxury watch.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry for additional information on the robbery.

Advertisement