L.A. Marathon results: Check out the top finishers in the men’s and women’s fields

A huge mass of runners start the 39th Los Angeles Marathon at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
The following are the top finishers in the 2024 L.A. Marathon:

Top elite division men

1. Dominic Ngeno, 2:11:00.45

2. Cosmas Kiplimo, 2:11:05.55

3. Belay Tilahun, 2:13:25.04

4. Sammy Kipchumnba Rotich, 2:16:31.35

5. Tesfu Tewelde, 2:20:17.67

Dominic Ngeno while on his hands and knees kisses the street after winning.
Dominic Ngeno kisses the street after winning the male elite division of the 39th L.A. Marathon on Sunday.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

6. Kevin Kirk, 2:23:12.78

7. Jason Karblelk, 2:25:56.49

8. Sheldon Watamabe, 2:27:27.49

9. Brian Justie, 2:27:50.13

10. Juan Carlos Romero Bernal, 2:28:53.90

Dominic Ngeno raises his arms as he crosses the finish line, winning the elite male division of the 39th L.A. Marathon

11. Afred Aleads Kipsang, 2:29:41.26

12. Steven Youngblood, 2:31:35.57

13. Adolfo Carvalho, 2:31:38.96

14. Matthew Walker, 2:32:35.69

15. Chad King, 2:32:56.97

16. Adam Wilkinson, 2:33:32.89

17. Myles Matsuno, 2:33:42.54

18. Taggart Vanetten, 2:34:28.64

19. Esteban Trujillo, 2:35:40.80

20. Coree Woltering, 2:40:11.96

21. Haas Sullivan, 2:43:33.83

22. Ryan Burd, 2:50:57.30

23. Jordan Phelps, 2:56:39.17

Top elite division women

1. Stacy Ndiwa, 2:25:28.97

2. Volha Mazuronak, 2:25:48.65

3. Atesde Baysa Tesema, 2:25:57.70

4. Kumseshi Sichala, 2:27:06.06

5. Makena Morely, 2:30:24.11

Cosmas Kiplimo, Stacy Ndiwa and Dominic Ngeno take their victory lap while carrying flags.
Cosmas Kiplimo, Stacy Ndiwa and Dominic Ngeno take their victory lap after posting the top finishes during the 39th L.A. Marathon on Sunday.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

6. Fridah Muthoni Gachiengo, 2:38:11.71

7. Rachel Hannah, 2:41:20.95

8. Melanie Desautels, 2:42:21.98

9. Sarah Czuprynski, 2:43:53.95

10. Silvia Alexandra Paredes Yucailla, 2:47:22.60

11. Martha Iris Vazquez, 2:51:52.46

Top open division men

1. Will Berkowitz, 2:06:19

2. Rick Famuyiwa, 2:10:24

3. Benjamin Stevens, 2:17:28

4. Luke Scribner, 2:19.24

5. Hassen Hassen, 2:22:19

6. Daniel Krasemann, 2:28:12

7. Name unknown, 2:30:56

8. Michael Eastburn, 2:31:12

9. Jake Burch, 2:33:56

10. Trent Rule, 2:34:30

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
11. Hiroki Fujinaga, 2:36:36

12. Kyril Van Schendel, 2:37:36

13. Russell Yu, 2:38:09

14. Ruben Solorza, 2:38:23

15. Boris Josue Calderon de Dios, 2:39:09

16. Nico De Vries, 2:39:51

17. Ryan Achtymichuk, 2:39:58

18. Jerry Garcia, 2:40:13

19. Eros Velasquez, 2:40:19

20. Ayden Buchanan, 2:41:29

21. Julian Sinke, 2:42:03

22. Enrique Hernandez Dominquez, 2:42:05

23. Jayson Willa, 2:42:21

24. Victor Martinez, 2:42:23

25. Sam Condon, 2:42:59

Top open division women

1. Paige Kearin, 2:27:43

2. Evie Vuong, 2:53:25

3. Michael Brandt, 2:53:41

4. Alexandria Taylor, 2:56:53

5. Melinda Summers Sandoval, 2:57:44

6. Alejandra Santiago, 2:58:40

7. Eduardo Garibay, 2:58:50

8. Riley Jones, 2:58:55

9. Alina Ruiz, 3:00:03

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

10. Ashley DeSanno, 3:01:19

11. Paulina Avila, 3:01:30

12. Nadine Robinson, 3:02:29

13. Savannah Brannan, 3:03:16

13. Melissa Dayton, 3:03:16

15. Melissa Raven, 3:03:32

16. Laura Velasco, 3:03:52

17. Kate Sanderson, 3:04:59

18. Antonia Miller, 3:05:06

19. Nancy Casanova, 3:05:11

20. Lauren Lum, 3:05:22

21. Bianca Chang, 3:06:19

22. Rosalie Cruz, 3:06:46

23. Yazmin O. Davis, 3:09:42

24. Dolores Valencia, 3:10:20

25. Alli Hicks, 3:11:10

Click here for full results across all divisions

