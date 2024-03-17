L.A. Marathon results: Check out the top finishers in the men’s and women’s fields

The following are the top finishers in the 2024 L.A. Marathon:
Top elite division men
1. Dominic Ngeno, 2:11:00.45
2. Cosmas Kiplimo, 2:11:05.55
3. Belay Tilahun, 2:13:25.04
4. Sammy Kipchumnba Rotich, 2:16:31.35
5. Tesfu Tewelde, 2:20:17.67
6. Kevin Kirk, 2:23:12.78
7. Jason Karblelk, 2:25:56.49
8. Sheldon Watamabe, 2:27:27.49
9. Brian Justie, 2:27:50.13
10. Juan Carlos Romero Bernal, 2:28:53.90
Stacy Ndiwa won the women’s elite division of the L.A. Marathon for the second consecutive year, shaving 5:32 off last year’s effort on Sunday.
11. Afred Aleads Kipsang, 2:29:41.26
12. Steven Youngblood, 2:31:35.57
13. Adolfo Carvalho, 2:31:38.96
14. Matthew Walker, 2:32:35.69
15. Chad King, 2:32:56.97
16. Adam Wilkinson, 2:33:32.89
17. Myles Matsuno, 2:33:42.54
18. Taggart Vanetten, 2:34:28.64
19. Esteban Trujillo, 2:35:40.80
20. Coree Woltering, 2:40:11.96
21. Haas Sullivan, 2:43:33.83
22. Ryan Burd, 2:50:57.30
23. Jordan Phelps, 2:56:39.17
Top elite division women
1. Stacy Ndiwa, 2:25:28.97
2. Volha Mazuronak, 2:25:48.65
3. Atesde Baysa Tesema, 2:25:57.70
4. Kumseshi Sichala, 2:27:06.06
5. Makena Morely, 2:30:24.11
6. Fridah Muthoni Gachiengo, 2:38:11.71
7. Rachel Hannah, 2:41:20.95
8. Melanie Desautels, 2:42:21.98
9. Sarah Czuprynski, 2:43:53.95
10. Silvia Alexandra Paredes Yucailla, 2:47:22.60
11. Martha Iris Vazquez, 2:51:52.46
Top open division men
1. Will Berkowitz, 2:06:19
2. Rick Famuyiwa, 2:10:24
3. Benjamin Stevens, 2:17:28
4. Luke Scribner, 2:19.24
5. Hassen Hassen, 2:22:19
6. Daniel Krasemann, 2:28:12
7. Name unknown, 2:30:56
8. Michael Eastburn, 2:31:12
9. Jake Burch, 2:33:56
10. Trent Rule, 2:34:30
11. Hiroki Fujinaga, 2:36:36
12. Kyril Van Schendel, 2:37:36
13. Russell Yu, 2:38:09
14. Ruben Solorza, 2:38:23
15. Boris Josue Calderon de Dios, 2:39:09
16. Nico De Vries, 2:39:51
17. Ryan Achtymichuk, 2:39:58
18. Jerry Garcia, 2:40:13
19. Eros Velasquez, 2:40:19
20. Ayden Buchanan, 2:41:29
21. Julian Sinke, 2:42:03
22. Enrique Hernandez Dominquez, 2:42:05
23. Jayson Willa, 2:42:21
24. Victor Martinez, 2:42:23
25. Sam Condon, 2:42:59
Top open division women
1. Paige Kearin, 2:27:43
2. Evie Vuong, 2:53:25
3. Michael Brandt, 2:53:41
4. Alexandria Taylor, 2:56:53
5. Melinda Summers Sandoval, 2:57:44
6. Alejandra Santiago, 2:58:40
7. Eduardo Garibay, 2:58:50
8. Riley Jones, 2:58:55
9. Alina Ruiz, 3:00:03
10. Ashley DeSanno, 3:01:19
11. Paulina Avila, 3:01:30
12. Nadine Robinson, 3:02:29
13. Savannah Brannan, 3:03:16
13. Melissa Dayton, 3:03:16
15. Melissa Raven, 3:03:32
16. Laura Velasco, 3:03:52
17. Kate Sanderson, 3:04:59
18. Antonia Miller, 3:05:06
19. Nancy Casanova, 3:05:11
20. Lauren Lum, 3:05:22
21. Bianca Chang, 3:06:19
22. Rosalie Cruz, 3:06:46
23. Yazmin O. Davis, 3:09:42
24. Dolores Valencia, 3:10:20
25. Alli Hicks, 3:11:10
Click here for full results across all divisions
