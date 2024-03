NCAA tournament bracket: Connecticut, Houston, Purdue and North Carolina are No. 1 seeds

The 68-team bracket for the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is set, but matchup start times for the First Four and first round will not be announced until later Sunday night.

Here’s a look at the NCAA men’s tournament bracket (click on link below for a downloadable version of the bracket):

PRINTABLE NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Here’s a look at the First Four and first-round matchups for the men’s NCAA tournament:

EAST REGION

No. 1 Connecticut (31-3) vs. No. 16 Stetson (22-12), Friday

No. 8 Florida Atlantic (25-8) vs. No. 9 Northwestern (21-11), Friday

No. 5 San Diego State (24-10) vs. No. 12 Alabama Birmingham (23-11), Friday

No. 4 Auburn (27-7) vs. No. 13 Yale (22-9), Friday

No. 6 Brigham Young (23-10) vs. No. 11 Duquesne (24-11), Thursday

No. 3 Illinois (26-8) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (26-8), Thursday

No. 7 Washington State (24-9) vs. No. 10 Drake (28-6), Thursday

No. 2 Iowa State (27-7) vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (22-12), Thursday

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 Houston (30-4) vs. No. 16 Longwood (21-13), Friday

No. 8 Nebraska (23-10) vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (20-14), Friday

No. 5 Wisconsin (22-13) vs. No. 12 James Madison (31-3), Friday

No. 4 Duke (24-8) vs. No. 13 Vermont (28-6), Friday

No. 6 Texas Tech (23-10) vs. No. 11 North Carolina State (22-14), Thursday

No. 3 Kentucky (23-9) vs. No. 14 Oakland (23-11), Thursday

No. 7 Florida (24-11) vs. No. 10 Boise State (22-10) / Colorado (24-10), Thursday

No. 2 Marquette (25-9) vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky (22-11), Thursday

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 Purdue (29-4) vs. No. 16 Montana State (17-17) / Grambling State (20-14), Friday

No. 8 Utah State (27-6) vs. No. 9 Texas Christian (21-12), Friday

No. 5 Gonzaga (25-7) vs. No. 12 McNeese (30-3), Thursday

No. 4 Kansas (22-10) vs. No. 13 Samford (29-5), Thursday

No. 6 South Carolina (26-7) vs. No. 11 Oregon (23-11), Thursday

No. 3 Creighton (23-9) vs. No. 14 Akron (24-10), Thursday

No. 7 Texas (20-12) vs. No. 10 Virginia (23-10) / Colorado State (24-10), Thursday

No. 2 Tennessee (24-8) vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (19-13), Thursday

WEST REGIONAL

No. 1 North Carolina (27-7) vs. No. 16 Howard (18-16) / Wagner (16-15), Thursday

No. 8 Mississippi State (21-13), No. 9 Michigan State (19-14), Thursday

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (26-7) vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (29-4), Friday

No. 4 Alabama (21-11) vs. No. 13 Charleston (27-7), Friday

No. 6 Clemson (21-11) vs. No. 11 New Mexico (26-9), Friday

No. 3 Baylor (23-10) vs. No. 14 Colgate (25-9), Friday

No. 7 Dayton (24-7) vs. No. 10 Nevada (26-7), Thursday

No. 2 Arizona (25-8) vs. No. 15 Long Beach State (21-14), Thursday

Here’s a schedule breakdown for the men’s NCAA tournament (all times Pacific):

The 68-team women’s bracket will be revealed Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT on ESPN. Here’s a breakdown of the women’s NCAA tournament schedule: