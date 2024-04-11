Five surprising things you should know about the Masters

A view of the Crow’s Nest at Augusta National, which is a housing space for Masters newcomers. (Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club)

If you’re an amateur who’s skilled enough to play your way into this storied tournament, you have the opportunity to stay in the Crow’s Nest, the neatly appointed attic of the clubhouse. It’s a 30-by-40-foot room that provides living space for up to five amateurs playing in the Masters. It features an 11-foot square cupola with windows on each side, and the tip of that is reachable only by ladder.

The green-carpeted room has a classic feel with somewhat modern amenities such as air conditioning, a small TV the size of a computer monitor, a telephone — cellphones are not allowed on the course — and Wi-Fi. Nobody truly has his own room, as the Crow’s Nest is segmented into four cubicles by partitions and dividers. Three of those have one twin bed each and a fourth has two beds. The sitting area has a sofa, chairs and a game table for cards and dominoes. There’s a full bathroom with two sinks, but no kitchen.

Because even amateurs travel with teams now — trainers, coaches and the like — it’s common for someone to spend one night in the Crow’s Nest as a rite of passage, then move over to a hotel or rented house.