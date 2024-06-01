Real Madrid extends multiple records with Champions League title

Real Madrid players throw head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the air after beating Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final Saturday at Wembley Stadium. It was Ancelotti’s record-extending fifth title as a coach.

Vinicius Junior scored and sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday.

The Brazil forward doubled Madrid’s lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley Stadium, nine minutes after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giant in front.

The victory sealed a record-extending fifth Champions League title for coach Carlo Ancelotti, his third with Madrid.

Meanwhile Carvajal, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho have won European club soccer’s biggest prize on six occasions to equal the benchmark set by Madrid icon Paco Gento.

Dortmund paid the price for not making the most of its first half dominance when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a series of saves and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.

Madrid took full advantage after the break.

Carvajal met Kroos’ corner at the near post in the 74th to power a header past Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

Jude Bellingham nearly doubled the lead moments later, but then turned creator when slipping a pass to Vinicius. With just Kobel to beat, the forward fired his shot into the far corner and raced off in celebration.

Rock star Lenny Kravitz got the crowd going before kickoff with a pregame show that included fireworks and some of his biggest hits such as “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

It was Vinicius who was dancing after his goal effectively killed off Dortmund’s hopes of pulling off one of the biggest Champions League upsets in recent memory.

For a long time, the German side looked capable of halting Madrid after dominating the chances in the first half.

Coach Edin Terzic tactically outmaneuvered Ancelotti in every department, with Madrid’s stars subdued.

Only a combination of Courtois and the frame of the goal kept the score level at the break after the keeper twice kept Karim Adeyemi from scoring and then watched as Fullkrug’s sliding effort came back off the post.

The break clearly helped Madrid and it slowly took control in the second half.

Carvajal’s goal came straight from the training ground, with the defender heading over from one corner before eventually converting, while Vinicius put the game away.