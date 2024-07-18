Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu hit lots of threes. But they aren’t in All-Star shooting contest

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark, left, and New York’s Sabrina Ionescu turned down the chance to take part in the WNBA’s three-point contest during All-Star weekend.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is the reigning champion of the WNBA’s three-point contest.

She won’t be taking part in this year’s competition.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is just months removed from a college career at Iowa in which she set NCAA women’s basketball records for most three-pointers made in a season (201), most three-pointers made per game in a season (5.15) and most three-pointers made in a career (548).

She, too, does not appear on the list of participants in the three-point contest released Wednesday.

Advertisement

The WNBA confirmed to The Times on Thursday that Ionescu and Clark were invited to compete in the event, which will help kick off All-Star weekend Friday in Phoenix, but both women declined.

Instead, the participants will be Minnesota Lynx’s Kayla McBride, Washington Mystics’ Stefanie Dolson, New York’s Jonquel Jones and Connecticut Suns’ Marina Mabrey.

It is unclear why Ionescu and Clark chose not to participate. Both will be taking part in the All-Star Game Saturday — Clark as a member of Team WNBA and Ionescu as part of Team USA, which will go on to represent the U.S. in the Paris Olympics starting later this month.

Ionescu is one of four players (with McBride, Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale and Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum) who average a WNBA-best three three-pointers a game. Clark is right behind that group, tied with Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi with 2.7 a game.

McBride leads all players with 76 three-pointers made, followed by Ionescu with 74 and Clark, Ogunbowale and Plum with 71.

Before the Fever’s game against Dallas on Wednesday, Clark was asked if the league had reached out to her regarding the three-point contest.

Advertisement

“I don’t know,” Clark said. “My focus is on this game tonight and then we’ll turn to All-Star.”

Clark went on to set a WNBA record with 19 assists during her team’s 101-93 loss to the Wings. Afterward, she spoke about having more than three weeks off following the All-Star Game as the WNBA shuts down for the Olympics.

“I think it’ll be really good for myself and my body,” she said. “You’re getting close to a full year of just playing basketball nonstop. So it’ll probably be a little weird for me not playing games. But I think it’s definitely going to be good for my body.”

Ionescu was asked Tuesday about the possibility of defending her three-point contest title.

“I haven’t decided if I’m doing it, to be honest,” the first-time Olympian said.” I have a lot going on.”

She added that it would be tough to beat winning the contest the first time.

“That’s just kind of one of those moments in sports where you’re just like I just can’t believe that happened,” Ionescu said.

Advertisement

Lakers Olympics give LeBron James another chance to show his Midas touch The Lakers star is leading a contingent of America’s best basketball talent possibly ever assembled to claim what might be the last championship he’ll win.

Participants in the WNBA’s skills challenge, also a part of Friday’s festivities, will include Mabrey, Phoenix’s Brittney Griner and Sophie Cunningham, Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray and Indiana’s Erica Wheeler.

Also on Wednesday, USC icon Cheryl Miller was announced as coach of Team WNBA. A three-time Naismith player of the year, Miller led the Trojans to national titles in 1983 and 1984 before serving as USC’s coach from 1993-1995. She also coached the Mercury from 1997-2000 and won an Olympic gold medal with the U.S. in 1984.