Watch Malika Andrews stay calm on-air while 4.4 earthquake shakes ESPN’s L.A. studios

Malika Andrews smiles during the NBA draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Malika Andrews smiles during the NBA draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 26.
(Luther Schlaifer / Getty Images)
By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
ESPN’s Malika Andrews was interviewing basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo on-air Monday afternoon, and then an earthquake shook things up.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Los Angeles at 12:20 p.m., and the “NBA Today” host stayed calm and collected inside ESPN’s studios in L.A. The 29-year-old’s response in real time triggered an avalanche of kudos on social media.

The quake jostled cameras and jolted the structure, giving anyone who has experienced a tremor conflicting sensations of wonderment and disorder.

“We have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles,” Andrews said, pausing the interview. “So we’re just going to make sure that our studio lights [and] everything stays safe. Everything is shaking.”

Andrews’ body language was of someone smoothing over a minor ruckus, her voice soothing as she asked co-workers if they were OK. The shaking lasted only a few seconds, and she deftly returned to the video call with Lobo, who understandably wore an incredulous expression. They had been talking about the U.S. women’s basketball team’s gold medal win over France at the Paris Olympics.

Definitely a scary moment here in our LA studios,” Andrews tweeted. “Thank you to our incredible staff and crew who stayed cool throughout.”

No doubt Andrews’ cool kept the temperature from rising. No casualties or significant damage to structures were reported as of 2:30 p.m.

Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a reporter with the Fast Break sports team at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an assistant editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007. Henson was awarded first place in sports features in 2021 by the L.A. Press Club and has been honored several times by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and also by the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

