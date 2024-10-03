NFL Week 5 picks: Vikings and Chiefs put their undefeated records to the test

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, center, has made the right calls during the first four weeks of the NFL season. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. TV: NFL Network

Line: Vikings by 2½. O/U: 40½.

Sam Darnold has played better than most anyone could have anticipated, but this is going to be a test against that Jets defense. Still, the Jets had a big letdown last week and are on the road.

Pick: Vikings 21, Jets 18