NFL Week 5 picks: Vikings and Chiefs put their undefeated records to the test

(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 8-8 (.500); season 35-29 (.547). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-8 (.500); season 32-31-1 (.508). Times Pacific. OFF: Chargers, Lions, Eagles, Titans.

2

BUCCANEERS (3-1) AT FALCONS (2-2)

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws against the Eagles.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has led two impressive victories.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Falcons by 1½. O/U: 43½.

The Falcons are coming off a win over New Orleans and are starting to pick up some momentum. The Buccaneers are banged up, especially along the offensive line. Go with the home team.

Pick: Falcons 24, Buccaneers 21

3

JETS (2-2) at VIKINGS (4-0)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, center, calls out a play at the line of scrimmage.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, center, has made the right calls during the first four weeks of the NFL season.
(Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. TV: NFL Network

Line: Vikings by 2½. O/U: 40½.

Sam Darnold has played better than most anyone could have anticipated, but this is going to be a test against that Jets defense. Still, the Jets had a big letdown last week and are on the road.

Pick: Vikings 21, Jets 18

4

BROWNS (1-3) AT COMMANDERS (3-1)

Commanders' Jayden Daniels runs down the sideline against the Giants.
Rookie Jayden Daniels’ ability to run and throw has made the difference for the Commanders.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 11

Line: Commanders by 3. O/U: 44½.

Defense was supposed to be the strong suit for the Browns, but that hasn’t been enough to carry them. Jayden Daniels is a problem for defenses and has discovered Terry McLaurin.

Pick: Commanders 27, Browns 20

5

BILLS (3-1) AT TEXANS (3-1)

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud runs with his arms outstretched as he celebrates a play.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led a fourth-quarter drive to overcome the Jaguars last week.
(Maria Lysaker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Bills by 1½. O/U: 47½.

Even though Sean McDermott has a great record in the immediate aftermath of losses, the Bills have a lot of injuries on defense. C.J. Stroud and his corps of receivers can take advantage of that.

Pick: Texans 27, Bills 23

6

PANTHERS (1-3) AT BEARS (2-2)

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams smiles as he speaks during a news conference.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams faces a longtime veteran in Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton this week.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bears by 3½. O/U: 41½.

Although they have a rookie quarterback who is smoothing the wrinkles in his game, the Bears are getting it done defensively. The Panthers are somewhat better with Andy Dalton but still bad.

Pick: Bears 24, Panthers 17

7

RAVENS (2-2) AT BENGALS (1-3)

Ravens running back Derrick Henry, center, runs away from the Bills defense on Monday night.
The Ravens’ Derrick Henry, center, ran wild against the Bills defense on Monday night.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Ravens by 2½. O/U: 50½.

Baltimore is figuring how to use Derrick Henry, even though Lamar Jackson is primarily in shotgun. That will allow the Ravens to dictate the pace in this AFC North showdown. Did a win get the Bengals on track?

Pick: Ravens 28, Bengals 24

8

COLTS (2-2) AT JAGUARS (0-4)

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looking at scoreboard
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked to the scoreboard for nine consecutive starts and seen a Jaguars loss.
(Maria Lysaker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jaguars by 2½. O/U: 46½.

The Jaguars are winless, but they’ve been close in three of their four losses. Trevor Lawrence has to break through at some point. The Colts have won two in a row but are due for a letdown.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Colts 20

9

DOLPHINS (1-3) AT PATRIOTS (1-3)

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, center, will be facing a backup quarterback when the Dolphins come to New England.
(Scot Tucker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Patriots by 1½. O/U: 35½.

The Patriots got smoked by San Francisco, and the Dolphins got smoked by Tennessee. With a healthy quarterback, Miami has the talent to beat anyone — but quarterback is a liability at this point.

Pick: Patriots 16, Dolphins 13

10

RAIDERS (2-2) AT BRONCOS (2-2)

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix scrambles against the Packers.
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has led the Broncos to consecutive victories.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Broncos by 2½. O/U: 35½.

Denver’s defense has been on fire, holding Tampa Bay to seven and the Jets to nine — both on the road. The Raiders have alternated wins and losses, and has some dissension in their ranks.

Pick: Broncos 20, Raiders 17

11

CARDINALS (1-3) AT 49ERS (2-2)

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs for a touchdown against the Falcons.
Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will be facing a 49ers team riddled with injuries.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: 49ers by 7½. O/U: 49½.

The Cardinals were embarrassed by the Commanders last Sunday, the first time they’ve been blown out this season. They could bounce back a bit against the 49ers, but not enough.

Pick: 49ers 31, Cardinals 27

12

PACKERS (2-2) AT RAMS (1-3)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford signals a play at the line of scrimmage against the Bears.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been keeping the Rams competitive in games with his heads-up play.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Packers by 3. O/U: 48½.

The Packers fell just short in a loss to Minnesota. The Rams are missing a ton of pieces and their secondary is getting picked apart. Matthew Stafford will keep it close but Green Bay pulls away down the stretch.

Pick: Packers 27, Rams 21

13

GIANTS (1-3) AT SEAHAWKS (3-1)

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers looks toward the quarterback before a snap.
If rookie sensation Malik Nabers cannot play against the Seahawks, that would be a big loss for the Giants.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Seahawks by 6½. O/U: 43½.

The Seahawks hung in against Detroit with some defenders down. Seattle should be getting healthier, and the Giants could be missing rookie receiver sensation Malik Nabers. This could get out of hand quickly.

Pick: Seahwaks 24, Giants 10

14

COWBOYS (2-2) at STEELERS (3-1)

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields sets to throw.
Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has been reliable during the first month of the season.
(Matt Freed / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4

Line: Steelers by 1½. O/U: 42½.

A defensive battle. The Steelers can make the Cowboys one-dimensional by shutting down the run. Hard to heap too many expectations on the shoulders of Justin Fields, but the Steelers hold on.

Pick: Steelers 20, Cowboys 16

15

SAINTS (2-2) AT CHIEFS (4-0)

Saints quarterback Derek Carr starts to throw against the Falcons.
After a fast start, Saints quarterback Derek Carr has lost two in a row.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ESPN

Line: Chiefs by 5½. O/U: 42½.

The Chiefs haven’t blown out anyone, but they’re getting the job done on defense. New Orleans should keep this close, especially with that defense, but give the edge to the defending champions.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Saints 21

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

