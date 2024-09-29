Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.
(Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to build off their win over the 49ers with a victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field at 10 a.m. PDT (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

What you need to know

Rams vs. Bears: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Why Bears rookie Caleb Williams impresses Matthew Stafford

Some Bears fans will be rooting for Rams rookie Braden Fiske

By Gary Klein

Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske walks while looking down during practice.
Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske will have some Bears fans rooting for him Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Braden Fiske remembers the Chicago Bears’ last trip to the Super Bowl.

Fiske, a Rams rookie defensive lineman, grew up in Michigan City, Ind., about an hour by car from Soldier Field in Chicago. With family members and friends rooting for the Bears, a-7-year-old Braden was enamored by the Indianapolis Colts, who defeated the Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami to cap the 2006 season.

“I grew up in the Peyton Manning era,” Fiske said. “I have family down in Indianapolis, and I grew up loving that defense. [Retired All-Pro safety] Bob Sanders is still one of my favorite players.”

Fiske is looking forward to one day playing against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and he also is excited to compete for the first time as a pro against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. At least 25 family members and friends are expected to attend the game, he said.

Rams vs. Chicago Bears: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

By Gary Klein

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell celebrates a fourth-quarter catch against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 22.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams are riding high with confidence after avoiding a disastrous 0-3 start by coming back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 27-24, with a last-second field goal.

If he amasses 223 yards passing, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will move past Eli Manning into 10th place on the NFL’s career passing yardage list.

Stafford is still without injured receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, so running back Kyren Williams must have another big performance. Receiver Tutu Atwell is among others who must again step up.

