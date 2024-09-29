Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Some Bears fans will be rooting for Rams rookie Braden Fiske

Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske will have some Bears fans rooting for him Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Braden Fiske remembers the Chicago Bears’ last trip to the Super Bowl.

Fiske, a Rams rookie defensive lineman, grew up in Michigan City, Ind., about an hour by car from Soldier Field in Chicago. With family members and friends rooting for the Bears, a-7-year-old Braden was enamored by the Indianapolis Colts, who defeated the Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami to cap the 2006 season.

“I grew up in the Peyton Manning era,” Fiske said. “I have family down in Indianapolis, and I grew up loving that defense. [Retired All-Pro safety] Bob Sanders is still one of my favorite players.”

Fiske is looking forward to one day playing against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and he also is excited to compete for the first time as a pro against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. At least 25 family members and friends are expected to attend the game, he said.

Continue reading here