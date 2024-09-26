NFL Week 4 picks: Vikings-Packers, Chiefs-Chargers among division showdowns

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) did not fare well against Zack Baun (53) and the Eagles defense last week. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 1½. O/U: 42½.

The Falcons are just six for 27 on third down so far. That’s not going to cut it against New Orleans, even though the Saints were flat offensively in a loss to Philadelphia.

Pick: Saints 16, Falcons 13