NFL Week 4 picks: Vikings-Packers, Chiefs-Chargers among division showdowns

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 8-8 (.500); season 27-21 (.563). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-10 (.375); season 24-23-1 (.511). Times Pacific.

COWBOYS (1-2) at GIANTS (1-2)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) sets to throw the football.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) has had better protection so far this season.
(Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Cowboys by 5½. O/U: 45½.

This is the best offensive line the Giants have had in nearly a decade. Not a great line but solid enough to protect Daniel Jones and push around a bad Cowboys run defense. Home team holds on.

Pick: Giants 23, Cowboys 21

RAMS (1-2) at BEARS (1-2)

Rams running back Kyren Williams heads to the locker room aty SoFi Stadium.
Rams running back Kyren Williams benefited from better offensive line play against the 49ers.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 11

Line: Bears by 2½. O/U: 40½.

The Rams are starting to get a little healthier, and their cobbled-together offensive line played well against the 49ers. That was a confidence boost. They’re good enough to win this matchup.

Pick: Rams 24, Bears 21

VIKINGS (3-0) at PACKERS (2-1)

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches action from the sideline.
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has the Vikings playing well.
(Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Packers by 2½. O/U: 43½.

Until they know who’s starting at quarterback, the Vikings have to prepare for two different looks. That Brian Flores defense has looked really good, though, and the Vikings could pull off the road win.

Pick: Vikings 27, Packers 24

SAINTS (2-1) at FALCONS (1-2)

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) fakes a pass as she scrambles against Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53).
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) did not fare well against Zack Baun (53) and the Eagles defense last week.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 1½. O/U: 42½.

The Falcons are just six for 27 on third down so far. That’s not going to cut it against New Orleans, even though the Saints were flat offensively in a loss to Philadelphia.

Pick: Saints 16, Falcons 13

BENGALS (0-3) at PANTHERS (1-2)

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton shakes his fist in celebration after beating the Raiders.
Quarterback Andy Dalton got the starting nod last week and led the Panthers to their first victory.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bengals by 4½. O/U: 40½.

The Panthers exorcised some demons with their win last Sunday after making a quarterback change. The Bengals are a stronger team across the board, but this could be closer than some expect.

Pick: Bengals 27, Panthers 24

JAGUARS (0-3) at TEXANS (2-1)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the football.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has lost eight starts in a row.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Texans by 6½. O/U: 45½.

The Texans have won 10 of the last 12 meetings with the Jaguars, and Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has lost his last eight starts. Both teams are coming off lopsided defeats.

Pick: Texans 20, Jaguars 17

STEELERS (3-0) at COLTS (1-2)

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields sets to throw against the Chargers.
Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has done a good job of taking care of the football in his three starts.
(Matt Freed / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Steelers by 1½. O/U: 39½.

Pittsburgh’s defense is playing great, and Justin Fields is protecting the football and getting the job done. He’s due for a bit of a letdown game, but unlikely to take a step backward here.

Pick: Steelers 17, Colts 10

BRONCOS (1-2) at JETS (2-1)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures to teammates.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looked more sharp in Week 3.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jets by 7½. O/U: 38½.

The Broncos pulled off a stunner at Tampa Bay and would be hard-pressed to do that two weeks in a row. Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self last week, and the Jets defense is playing well.

Pick: Jets 24, Broncos 17

EAGLES (2-1) at BUCCANEERS (2-1)

The Eagles' Saquon Barkley (26) runs away from the Falcons defense on a 65-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles’ Saquon Barkley (26), who is off to a tremendous start this season, runs away from the Falcons defense on a 65-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Eagles by 2½. O/U: 44½.

The Buccaneers are hurting on defense, and that could mean a big game for Saquon Barkley. Baker Mayfield hasn’t been the same since Tampa Bay lost right tackle Luke Goedeke to a concussion.

Pick: Eagles 27, Buccaneers 23

COMMANDERS (2-1) at CARDINALS (1-2)

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels skips into the end zone for a touchdown against the Bengals.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, shown skipping into the end zone for a touchdown against the Bengals, was a difference maker on Monday night.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Cardinals by 3½. O/U: 50½.

Jayden Daniels looked good on Monday night and Washington’s offense is improving by the week. That defense is still terrible, however, and could get torched in this matchup, especially with those vulnerable corners.

Pick: Cardinals 28, Commanders 21

PATRIOTS (1-2) at 49ERS (1-2)

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes under pressure from the New York Jets.
Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) has been under duress each week.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: 49ers by 10. O/U: 39½.

The 49ers are steamed after losing at the Rams. New England’s offense is terrible, with no real receivers and a flimsy offensive line. Jacoby Brissett is running for his life much of the time.

Pick: 49ers 30, Patriots 18

CHIEFS (3-0) at CHARGERS (2-1)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks at the score board from the sideline.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid knows the Chargers defense will be shorthanded.
(Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Chiefs by 8½. O/U: 39½.

The Chargers are going to be solid this season, but holding serve against the Chiefs — without suspended Derwin James — is a tall order. Andy Reid will take advantage of that defensive void in the middle of the field.

Pick: Chiefs 28, Chargers 21

BROWNS (1-2) at RAIDERS (1-2)

Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) reacts after sacking Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4).
Deshaun Watson lies on the ground after getting sacked by the Giants, who brought down the Browns quarterback eight times.
(Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Raiders by 1½. O/U: 37½.

The Las Vegas pass rush gets the edge. Deshaun Watson was sacked a career-high eight times last week. Could be a big day for Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, although the Raiders have lots of issues too.

Pick: Raiders 18, Browns 15

BILLS (3-0) at RAVENS (1-2)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) waves to fans as he walks off the field after a win over the Jaguars.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), off to a great start this season, waves to fans as he walks off the field after a win over the Jaguars.
(Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4

Line: Ravens by 2½. O/U: 46½.

Josh Allen is an early MVP candidate and the Bills have been able to run when needed. The defense is banged up, and Baltimore might be able to take advantage of that but the undefeated visitors have the edge.

Pick: Bills 27, Ravens 23

TITANS (0-3) at DOLPHINS (1-2)

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) leaves the field against the Seahawks because of a bruised chest.
Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) leaves the field against the Seahawks because of a bruised chest.
(Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Monday, 4:30 p.m. TV: ESPN

Line: Dolphins by 1½. O/U: 36½.

This one is a coin flip. The Dolphins are on their third quarterback, and it’s tough to win that way. The Titans haven’t won a game, so it’s not like they have a ton of experience to draw from. The QB matter is big.

Pick: Titans 17, Dolphins 13

SEAHAWKS (3-0) at LIONS (2-1)

Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to coach Dan Campbell during their game against the Cardinals.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and coach Dan Campbell have formed a fine duo.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: Channel 7

Line: Saints by 1½. O/U: 39½.

The Seahawks could get off to a 4-0 start, which not many people saw coming. Lions are vulnerable because of all their injuries. Still like Dan Campbell and Jared Goff finding a way to pull off a win at home.

Pick: Lions 28, Seahawks 27

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

