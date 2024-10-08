Lynx advance to WNBA Finals with rout of Sun in Game 5

Napheesa Collier had 27 points and 11 rebounds while Courtney Williams contributed 24 points and both-ends-of-the-court energy to lead the Minnesota Lynx past the Connecticut Sun 88-77 on Tuesday night and into the WNBA Finals for the first time in seven years.

Kayla McBride fueled a strong start with 10 of her 19 points in the first quarter for the Lynx, who advanced to face the top-seeded New York Liberty in Game 1 on Thursday night. The best-of-five series continues with Game 2 in New York on Sunday afternoon, before Minnesota hosts Game 3 on Oct. 16.

The Lynx, who finished second in the league and two games behind the Liberty during the regular season, have won three of four matchups with New York this year. That includes the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on June 25 to take the in-season tournament title.

DiJonai Carrington had 17 points and 12 rebounds while Brionna Jones had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun, who shot only 38.5% (25 for 65) from the field and were flustered into 19 turnovers that the Lynx converted into 22 points.

DeWanna Bonner had 14 points on four-for-13 shooting for the Sun, who were ousted in the semifinals for the fourth time in six years. They lost in the finals in those other two seasons, 2019 and 2022, when Williams was part of the core that still hasn’t cleared that last hurdle to the franchise’s first title.

Williams, who’s in her first year with Minnesota, was on a mission to make it there from the tip. The fiery ninth-year point guard was the catalyst on both ends of the court, attacking the basket, pushing the pace on the break and pestering the Connecticut ball-handlers. Williams had her most points in a playoff game since 2019 and added seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.

The Lynx built a lead as large as 21 points in the second quarter, six more than their biggest of any of the first four games. They had a sluggish start to the second half that was muted by the Sun’s cold shooting, before Alanna Smith swished a three-pointer to end a 4:22 scoreless skid.

Then Williams swiped the ball away from Bonner as she drove to the basket and sped the other way for a layup and a 58-41 lead. Collier drained a three-pointer to cap that 12-0 run.

Connecticut eliminated Minnesota here in the decisive Game 3 of the first round last season. Since winning Game 5 of the WNBA Finals in 2017 for their fourth championship in seven years, the Lynx were just 1-4 in winner-take-all games in the playoffs.

Collier, who averaged 40 points in the two-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury in the first round and had 29 points and 13 rebounds at Connecticut in Game 4, was her usual cool self with the confidence and determination of a star chasing her first championship.

Alyssa Thomas had a quiet seven points and six assists for the Sun, who trailed by double digits for all but 12 seconds of the final three quarters. Marina Mabrey, who came off the bench for the second straight game, hurt her leg in the first half from an awkward step on the baseline and played 14 minutes.