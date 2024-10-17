NFL Week 7 picks: Unbeaten records on line as Chiefs face 49ers and Vikings play Lions

Expect to see a lot of Raiders black in the SoFi Stadium stands this week. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS)

Line: Rams by 7. O/U: 43½.

The Rams are rested and starting to get a little healthier. Big bonus if they get Cooper Kupp back. The Raiders are cracking, having lost three of four. At least they’ll have lots of fans in silver and black at SoFi.

Pick: Rams 26, Raiders 20