NFL Week 7 picks: Unbeaten records on line as Chiefs face 49ers and Vikings play Lions

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 11-3 (.786); season 56-36 (.609). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-5 (.643); season 49-42-1 (.538). Times Pacific. Off: Bears, Cowboys. TV channels are Los Angeles local.

BRONCOS (3-3) AT SAINTS (2-4)

Broncos coach Sean Payton points as he argues a call.
Broncos coach Sean Payton returns to New Orleans, where he led the Saints to a Super Bowl title.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Broncos by 2½. O/U: 36½.

The Saints have lost four in a row and gave up 51 to Tampa Bay, so they’re nothing special. Still, with Sean Payton’s return, the dome is going to be rocking for a Broncos team that’s really struggling offensively.

Pick: Saints 17, Broncos 13

PATRIOTS (1-5) VS. JAGUARS (1-5)

Exterior of Wembley Stadium in London.
The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will be at Wembley Stadium in London.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. TV: NFL Network

Line: Jaguars by 5½. O/U: 42½.

If the Jaguars turn in another embarrassing performance, London might lose all interest in eventually getting an NFL team. New England is similarly inept, so this one across the pond stays close.

Pick: Patriots 21, Jaguars 18

LIONS (4-1) AT VIKINGS (5-0)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff drops back for a pass during a game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff has the Detroit offense rolling.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 11 (Fox)

Line: Vikings by 2½. O/U: 49½.

The Vikings are undefeated and rested after their off week. The Lions absorbed a big blow in losing Aidan Hutchinson, but Jared Goff has that offense rolling. Lions swept this series last season.

Pick: Lions 30, Vikings 27

SEAHAWKS (3-3) AT FALCONS (4-2)

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) sets to throw during pregame warm-ups.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) has been delivering for the 4-2 Atlanta Falcons.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 51½.

These teams are heading in opposite directions. The Seahawks have lost three in a row; the Falcons have won three in a row. Atlanta is home and its offense is putting up points at an impressive clip.

Pick: Falcons 30, Seahawks 24

TITANS (1-4) AT BILLS (4-2)

Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) walks off the field after the first half against the Colts.
Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) has had a difficult time so far with Tennessee.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bills by 8½. O/U: 41½.

The Titans have kept it close in a lot of games but just aren’t getting it done with Will Levis at quarterback. After three straight road games, the Bills come home and take care of business.

Pick: Bills 30, Titans 20

BENGALS (2-4) AT BROWNS (1-5)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs against the New York Jets.
How much can the return of running back Nick Chubb (24) help the Browns?
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bengals by 6½. O/U: 41½.

Browns should get a boost if, as expected, Nick Chubb makes his season debut. But will that make enough of a difference against Joe Burrow and a Bengals team that’s slowly getting on track? Probably not.

Pick: Bengals 27, Browns 20

TEXANS (5-1) AT PACKERS (4-2)

Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) runs onto the field.
The return of defensive end Denico Autry should help the Titans’ pass rush.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Packers by 2½. O/U: 47½.

The Texans are getting Denico Autry back from suspension and he’ll bolster a pass rush that’s already relentless. That could set the stage for a road win against a Packers team coming off back-to-back victories.

Pick: Texans 28, Packers 24

DOLPHINS (2-3) AT COLTS (3-3)

Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks to throw a pass against the Titans.
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) has played very well in relief for the Colts.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Colts by 3. O/U: 44½.

The Colts have defensive issues but they’ve won three of four, and backup QB Joe Flacco can get the job done, if necessary. The banged-up Dolphins have had a week off so should be healthier.

Pick: Colts 24, Dolphins 20

EAGLES (3-2) AT GIANTS (2-4)

The Eagles' Saquon Barkley runs against the Browns.
The Eagles’ Saquon Barkley faces his former team for the first time.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Eagles by 3. O/U: 43½.

The stage is set for Saquon Barkley to have a big game against his old team, even though the Eagles couldn’t get that ground game going in their win over Cleveland. Giants have yet to win at home.

Pick: Eagles 28, Giants 24

RAIDERS (2-4) AT RAMS (1-4)

Raiders fans play around in the SoFi Stadium stands.
Expect to see a lot of Raiders black in the SoFi Stadium stands this week.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS)

Line: Rams by 7. O/U: 43½.

The Rams are rested and starting to get a little healthier. Big bonus if they get Cooper Kupp back. The Raiders are cracking, having lost three of four. At least they’ll have lots of fans in silver and black at SoFi.

Pick: Rams 26, Raiders 20

PANTHERS (1-5) AT COMMANDERS (4-2)

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates with quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after making a touchdown catch.
Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrate another touchdown connection.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Commanders by 7½. O/U: 51½.

Washington is fun to watch, especially with Jayden Daniels getting increasingly comfortable with Terry McLaurin. Carolina showed some signs of a pulse against Atlanta before a late interception ended that.

Pick: Commanders 28, Panthers 21

CHIEFS (5-0) AT 49ERS (3-3)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) readies to lead the Chiefs out of the tunnel and to the field.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) has come through in all five games.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 11 (Fox)

Line: 49ers by 1½. O/U: 47½.

Super Bowl rematch. Both teams are rested. Andy Reid is 4-0 against Kyle Shanahan. Although the 49ers are slightly favored, it’s hard to pick against Patrick Mahomes and the defending champs in this matchup.

Pick: Chiefs 27, 49ers 24

JETS (2-4) AT STEELERS (4-2)

Bills safety Damar Hamlin tries to tackle Jets running back Breece Hall (20) from behind.
Running back Breece Hall played well Monday night against the Bills, but not good enough to produce a Jets victory.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4 (NBC)

Line: Jets by 1½. O/U: 38½.

The big mystery is whether Justin Fields or Russell Wilson will start for the Steelers. Jets keep coming close but they have lost three in a row. They’re still figuring how to best use Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

Pick: Steelers 20, Jets 17

RAVENS (4-2) AT BUCCANEERS (4-2)

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) rolls out during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) had three passes intercepted last week but Tampa Bay still won.
(Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: Channel 7 (ABC), ESPN

Line: Ravens by 3½. O/U: 48½.

Difficult to draw a bead on the Buccaneers. It’s safe to say Baker Mayfield doesn’t have the luxury of another three-pick game this week. Everything points to this being high-scoring, which probably means it won’t be.

Pick: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 21

CHARGERS (3-2) AT CARDINALS (2-4)

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) evades Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) in the first half.
Poona Ford (95) and the Chargers defense kept Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) on the run last week.
(Geneva Heffernan / Associated Press)

Monday, 6 p.m. TV: Channel 11 (Fox)

Line: Chargers by 2½. O/U: 43½.

The Chargers put together three great quarters on defense before a fourth-quarter letdown last weekend. Cardinals have been great within their division but nowhere else. This figures to be a close one.

Pick: Chargers 24, Cardinals 20

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

