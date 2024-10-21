Complete coverage: Clippers open season at Intuit Dome
The Clippers open the 2024-25 NBA season at the Intuit Dome, their new $2-billion arena. Here is complete coverage of the game and the arena’s facilities.
- 1
L.A.’s new Intuit Dome just might be one of the best arena designs in America. But there’s one missing link
Intuit Dome is a sleek, joyous piece of modern architecture with much to love, just like its neighbor, SoFi Stadium. But around its edges, the picture gets a little fuzzier.
Aug. 8, 2024
- 2
The largest double-sided 4K halo display in an arena setting, with approximately 38,375 square feet of digital space, is three times bigger than Hollywood sign.
July 19, 2024
- 3
Intuit Dome features inspirational exhibit of 1,544 high school basketball jerseys
Every high school basketball team from California will have its jersey displayed in a glass-covered frame at the new Intuit Dome.
June 21, 2024
- 4
Steve Ballmer’s biggest bet wasn’t buying the Clippers or keeping them in L.A., but building the Intuit Dome in the heart of the Lakers’ ancestral home.
June 16, 2024
- 5
L.A. is packed with live music arenas. How will Inglewood’s new Intuit Dome stand out?
Steve Ballmer’s $2-billion project is intended to be more than just a home for the Clippers. It also aims to be a slam dunk venue for music fans.
Aug. 8, 2024
- 6
Last call? VIPs could drink alcohol until 4 a.m. at new Clippers arena if this bill becomes law
The legislation would allow exclusive members of pricy private suites at the Intuit Dome arena the ignore California law that prohibits the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m.
Aug. 22, 2024
- 7
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is determined to give fans the best experience they’ve ever had at an NBA arena. Will he achieve his dream?
Nov. 15, 2022
- 8
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment Gillian B.
July 19, 2024
- 9
Plaschke: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer puts jeering Lakers fans on notice: He’s coming for you
Clippers owner Stever Ballmer wants Los Angeles critics to know his team isn’t going anywhere. He’s building an elite arena and a roster capable of winning championships.
Sept. 23, 2021