LeBron James won’t play for Lakers against Minnesota on Friday

Lakers star LeBron James will not play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night because of foot soreness.

LeBron James, who hasn’t been with the Lakers this week because of “personal reasons,” will miss Friday’s game in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

Thursday, the team listed him as “out” with left foot soreness, an issue that popped up last week after the Lakers played the Miami Heat. James sat out the team’s win Sunday against Portland.

“For us, we have to be cognizant as we play more and more games, just the cumulative effect of playing a lot minutes,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said after practice Wednesday. “And Sunday, being banged up with the foot thing, it felt like a good opportunity for him to get some rest.”

Advertisement

James had called playing all 82 games “a goal” on multiple occasions, though Redick acknowledged that might not be the best for the Lakers or James.

In 23 games this season, he’s averaged 23 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

The Lakers, though, are on track for Austin Reaves to make his return after missing five games with a pelvic bruise, the result of a hard fall in the Lakers’ loss to Oklahoma City.

The Lakers play again Sunday against Memphis, which would mean a full week of rest for James. If he misses that game against the Grizzlies, the Lakers are off until the following Thursday — a span that would mean nearly a two-week break between games.