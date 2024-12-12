NFL Week 15 picks: Big implications behind Rams-49ers and Bills-Lions matchups

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix (10) has led the Broncos to eight wins and put them firmly in playoff contention. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Broncos by 3½. O/U: 44½.

Denver’s defense is legit, and Bo Nix is doing surprisingly well in that offense. The Colts will try to run it, and they should stay in the game for a while. But Nix makes more plays than Anthony Richardson.

Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 20