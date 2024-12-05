Advertisement
NFL Week 14 picks: Rams-Bills, Chargers-Chiefs monumental tests for L.A. teams

Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 16-0 (1.000); season 131-64 (.672). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 11-5 (.686); season 106-87-2 (.549). OFF: Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, Texans. Times Pacific. TV channels are Los Angeles local.

PACKERS (9-3) AT LIONS (11-1)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) yells out to his receiver during a game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Quarterback Jared Goff has pointed the Lions to victory in 11 of 12 games, including a previous win over the Packers in Green Bay.
(Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Lions by 3½. O/U: 51½.

Great NFC North showdown. Detroit is the better team with more ways to beat you. The Packers will try to establish the run. Both teams are rested, and this will be closer than the first meeting.

Pick: Lions 27, Packers 23

BROWNS (3-9) AT STEELERS (9-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson runs after handing the ball off against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Steelers’ offense has been full steam ahead since Russell Wilson took over as the starting quarterback.
(Kareem Elgazzar / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Steelers by 6½. O/U: 44½.

Welcome back, Russell Wilson. He’s got command of Arthur Smith’s offense and the Steelers are rolling. The Browns just beat the Steelers in a snowstorm. Unlikely to pull off an encore.

Pick: Steelers 27, Browns 23

PANTHERS (3-9) AT EAGLES (10-2)

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes against the Buccaneers.
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has played well as of late, but is facing a top-flight defense in the Eagles.
(Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 11

Line: Eagles by 12½. O/U: 45½.

Carolina has shown a little life lately, but Philadelphia is one of the league’s top three teams. That Eagles defense is stifling, and Saquon Barkley is an MVP candidate. Long day for Bryce Young.

Pick: Eagles 31, Panthers 20

JETS (3-9) AT DOLPHINS (5-7)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) warms up before their game against the Packers.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 365 yards in Green Bay last week, and this week plays in the Miami warmth.
(Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Dolphins by 6½. O/U: 44½.

Jets are mailing it in and have lost eight of nine, even though they showed some fight last week against Seattle. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 365 in the cold of Green Bay last week.

Pick: Dolphins 28, Jets 21

FALCONS (6-6) AT VIKINGS (10-2)

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) calls signals at the line with his hands ready for a shotgun snap against the Chargers.
Does Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins have any advantage playing against his former team?
(Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Vikings by 5½. O/U: 46½.

Kirk Cousins revenge game. Vikings blitzes haven’t been hitting home as much, but they should against a slower quarterback. Falcons have lost three in a row and Cousins was picked off four times last week.

Pick: Vikings 24, Falcons 21

SAINTS (4-8) AT GIANTS (2-10)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Saints will need to rely on running back Alvin Kamara more now that Taysom Hill is injured.
(Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Saints by 4½. O/U: 40½.

Alvin Kamara is dangerous, but the Saints are going to miss Taysom Hill. Their defense is still playing fairly well. New Orleans has much more of an ability to make big plays than the Giants.

Pick: Saints 23, Giants 18

RAIDERS (2-10) AT BUCCANEERS (6-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes his helmet off during pregame warm-ups.
Can quarterback Baker Mayfield lead the Buccaneers to a third consecutive victory?
(Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Buccaneers by 6½. O/U: 46½.

Tampa Bay has won back-to-back games against bad teams and got a real scare from Carolina. Still, the NFC South title is within reach, and that should be enough incentive against the two-win Raiders.

Pick: Buccaneers 28, Raiders 23

JAGUARS (2-10) AT TITANS (3-9)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) sets to throw during pregame warm-ups.
Quarterback Will Levis aims get the Titans on the rebound after a blowout loss last week.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Titans by 3½. O/U: 39½.

The Titans were blown out last Sunday. The previous time that happened, they came back the next week and pulled off a rare win. Look for Tennessee to climb off the mat again in this matchup.

Pick: Titans 23, Jaguars 20

SEAHAWKS (7-5) AT CARDINALS (6-6)

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) escapes the pocket against the Seahawks in Seattle on Nov. 24.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) hopes to avenge a loss to the Seahawks on Nov. 24 in Seattle.
(Ben VanHouten / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Cardinals by 2½. O/U: 44½.

Huge game for NFC West. The Cardinals don’t look the same on offense as they did earlier this season. The Seahawks have won three in a row, including a win over Arizona.

Pick: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 18

BILLS (10-2) AT RAMS (6-6)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) yells and reacts to a touchdown scored against the Dolphins.
Opposing defenses have been up in arms facing MVP candidate Josh Allen of the Bills.
(Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 11

Line: Bills by 4½. O/U: 49½.

The Bills are building momentum. Josh Allen is making plays, and that defense is cranking up the heat on opposing quarterbacks. The Rams have weapons but are still searching for that consistency they need.

Pick: Bills 28, Rams 23

BEARS (4-8) AT 49ERS (5-7)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before a game against the Rams.
Quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers are desperate for a win to stay in contention in the NFC West.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: 49ers by 3½. O/U: 44½.

Teams often get a bounce in the immediate aftermath of firing their head coach, so the Bears could benefit from that. The veteran 49ers are desperate, and they aren’t out of it in the NFC West.

Pick: 49ers 24, Bears 20

CHARGERS (8-4) AT CHIEFS (11-1)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to pass against the Ravens.
A victory in Kansas City would be a feather in the cap of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4

Line: Chiefs by 3½. O/U: 42½.

The Chiefs haven’t looked like the Chiefs lately, and could easily have lost any of the last four games they won. The Chargers have been sharp on defense and tend to play tough at Kansas City.

Pick: Chargers 21, Chiefs 20

BENGALS (4-8) AT COWBOYS (5-7)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) sets to pass.
Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has improved after a rough start when he replaced injured starter Dak Prescott.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: Channel 7, ESPN

Line: Bengals by 5½. O/U: 49½.

Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to consecutive wins, and Cincinnati’s defense has been terrible. Still, the Bengals have the better quarterback and the weapons to get to 30 points.

Pick: Bengals 31, Cowboys 27
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

