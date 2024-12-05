NFL Week 14 picks: Rams-Bills, Chargers-Chiefs monumental tests for L.A. teams

Quarterback Jared Goff has pointed the Lions to victory in 11 of 12 games, including a previous win over the Packers in Green Bay. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Lions by 3½. O/U: 51½.

Great NFC North showdown. Detroit is the better team with more ways to beat you. The Packers will try to establish the run. Both teams are rested, and this will be closer than the first meeting.

Pick: Lions 27, Packers 23