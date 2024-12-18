UNLV closes one of the best seasons in school history with LA Bowl win over Cal

UNLV interim head coach Del Alexander is doused with a sports drink after leading the Rebels to an LA Bowl win over California.

After a season of ups and downs, hit by departures that tested a program still adjusting to success, the UNLV Rebels rallied together with the goal of earning their 11th win.

It took nearly 40 years, but No. 24 UNLV (11-3) clinched an 11-win season — tying the program’s single-season Football Bowl Subdivision record — with a 24-13 win over California (6-7) Wednesday during the LA Bowl played at SoFi Stadium.

The Rebels were led by a dual-threat quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, in the bowl game just as they were decades ago during their previous best season when Randall Cunningham directed the UNLV offense.

Described by teammates and coaches as a winner, Williams — a Football Championship Subdivision transfer in his first and only season at UNLV — took over as the starting quarterback three games into the season and guided the Rebels to their first bowl win in 24 years.

Although his performance wasn’t as dominant as expected, Williams did enough to secure the win for the Rebels. He ignited the offense, completing five of 18 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns while adding 27 yards in 10 carries.

While UNLV entered the game with clarity at quarterback, Cal weighed two options: veteran CJ Harris and true freshman EJ Caminong.

Golden Bears coach Justin Wilcox opted to start Harris, but he switched signal callers in the third quarter. The move proved costly when a backward pass by Caminong later in the quarter led to a turnover, setting up a rushing touchdown by UNLV’s Kylin James that extended the Rebels lead to 21-13.

UNLV added a 48-yard field goal by Caden Chittenden in the fourth quarter and continued to play stout defense to secure the win.

Harris completed 13 of 20 passes for 109 yards, adding 23 yards in 12 carries before he was benched. Caminong was six of 19 passing for 57 yards and had a costly fumble.

California tight end Jack Endries (87) is tackled by UNLV’s Antonio Doyle Jr. (2) and Johnathan Baldwin (3) during the L.A. Bowl Wednesday at SoFi Stadium. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Cal opened the scoring with a 43-yard field goal from kicker Derek Morris, whose attempt ricocheted off the upright before falling through to give the Bears an early 3-0 lead.

UNLV responded with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Kayden McGee. McGee sprinted past the Cal secondary to haul in the deep strike, giving the Rebels a 7-3 lead.

The Golden Bears regained momentum on their next possession, marching down the field with a series of big plays. Tight end Jack Endries made two critical catches on passes from Harris — one for 16 yards and another for 22 yards on a screen pass.

Endries emerged as a reliable security blanket for Harris, who targeted him throughout the game. Endries finished as Cal’s leading receiver with 61 yards on seven receptions.

The drive culminated in a reverse to wide receiver Josiah Martin, who powered into the end zone to give Cal a 10-7 lead.

The Rebels were aggressive on their next drive. Marshall Nichols connected with Cameron Oliver on a 52-yard fake punt, putting UNLV in the red zone.

Shifting to a hurry-up offense, Williams connected with Jacob De Jesus for a nine-yard touchdown pass.

UNLV worked to establish the run, carrying the ball 18 times in the first half, to open up the passing game for Williams.

Cal struggled to keep up with the Rebels’ pace. Morris missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the second quarter. He was replaced by Ryan Coe, who connected on a 30-yard field goal just before halftime. They were the Golden Bears’ final points of the game.

After a hot start to the season, Cal closes with a losing record during its debut ACC season. The program has now lost 13 consecutive games against opponents ranked in the top 25.

UNLV closed one of the best seasons in school history on a high note, with L.A. native Del Alexander earning the win as interim coach before new head coach Dan Mullen takes over the program.