Four things to watch in the LA Bowl between Cal and UNLV, two teams in flux

Officials stand near the logo before last season’s LA Bowl between UCLA and Boise State at SoFi Stadium.

This year’s LA Bowl features a matchup of two teams in flux: a Cal squad in search of its quarterback of the future and a UNLV team entering a new era after the departure of its program-resurrecting head coach.

Cal (6-6) looks to salvage what was once a promising start to its first year in the ACC, and No. 24 UNLV (10-3) aims to finish its season with 11 wins, the most for the program since 1984, when Randall Cunningham was the quarterback.

With both teams set to make their first appearances in the fourth annual LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium, here are four things to watch:

Cal’s QB battle

Cal will be without quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who announced after the regular season he would be entering the transfer portal. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

With bowl season comes transfer portal season.

Three days after Cal was selected for the LA Bowl, starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza announced on social media that he would enter the transfer portal. Mendoza finished the season as the third-leading passer in the ACC.

Much like their former quarterback, head coach Justin Wilcox has moved on, focusing on identifying the next leader for the program.

“That’s just part of the game, and it’s the next-man-up mentality,” Wilcox said. “We feel very confident in the guys on the roster.”

Wilcox will decide between two players with vastly different experiences: fifth-year sophomore CJ Harris, who saw limited action in the season finale against Southern Methodist, and true freshman EJ Caminong, who has yet to take a snap.

With such a short turnaround, Wilcox said the team has rallied around the quarterbacks.

“They’ve earned the respect of their teammates,” Wilcox said. “They both work really hard. They’re accountable to the team. … You can see the energy that the team, and the offense in particular, brings when those guys are on the field.”

Harris began his career at Ohio, playing 10 games over four seasons. During his time with the Bobcats, he completed 78 of 147 passes for 829 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Caminong, a key addition to Cal’s 2024 recruiting class from Washington, is a three-star quarterback ranked among the top 25 nationally. Heavily recruited, he chose the Bears over Texas A&M, Colorado, Brigham Young and others.

Wilcox did not say who will start Wednesday against UNLV, saying the week of preparation would dictate his decision. During Sunday’s open practice, both players took nearly equal reps with the offense, with Caminong receiving a slight edge.

“We’re going to feel good about whoever’s playing quarterback,” Wilcox said. “All those guys are good football players, and we’re excited to get them opportunities. And we’ll kind of see how the rest of the week plays out.”

Chandler Rogers is also a candidate to play, but it’s unclear how much he will contribute after suffering a leg injury against SMU.

Southern California homecoming

Cal’s Nohl Williams celebrates his interception during the second half against Auburn in September. (Stew Milne / Associated Press)

The bowl has been a Southern California homecoming for 24 of Cal’s players, some of whom will be playing their last game for the Bears, including senior defensive back Nohl Williams.

“Just feels good to be back in SoCal, with my guys,” Williams said. “The vibes are immaculate. It’s a perfect opportunity for me to put on tape one more time with my brothers and capitalize on the chance to get this win.”

Born in Oxnard, Williams has transformed from an under-the-radar prospect at Pacifica High School into one of the most versatile defenders in the nation.

The Chuck Bednarik and Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist capped off his impressive senior season by leading the nation with seven interceptions, adding to an already stellar resume that includes 200 total tackles and 14 career interceptions.

As a result, Williams is receiving widespread recognition from postseason awards voters, having been named an All-American by several outlets, including a second-team AP All-American selection.

The matchup against UNLV is also a full-circle moment for Williams. He began his collegiate career in Las Vegas, wearing scarlet and gray for three seasons before transferring to Berkeley in 2023.

Though he still keeps in touch with former UNLV teammates, the idea of facing them hadn’t crossed his mind. Instead, he is focused on leaving the field a winner in his final game.

“I’m not trying to make it bigger than me,” Williams said. “It’s just going to be a regular game. Of course, I want to say what’s up to my guys on the other side after the game, but I’m just trying to go in with the same mindset I take into every game — just dominate.”

UNLV’s offense

Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams led UNLV to the Mountain West championship game against Boise State this season. (Steve Conner / Associated Press)

Two months ago, UNLV found itself in a situation similar to Cal’s after the sudden departure of then-starting quarterback Matthew Sluka due to alleged NIL disputes after a 3-0 start to the season.

Enter senior transfer Hajj-Malik Williams, who was named the backup after losing out to Sluka in camp before the season. Williams led the Rebels to seven more wins, a top-25 finish and a second consecutive appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

“He didn’t see it as adversity,” UNLV interim coach Del Alexander said of Williams. “When we chose the other guy to be the No. 1 quarterback, he didn’t waver. His voice was still present.”

In his final season, the dual-threat quarterback went from backup to All-Mountain West selection, passing for 1,845 yards and 17 touchdowns to just five interceptions while rushing for 824 yards and nine touchdowns.

With his leadership, he is on the verge of helping the Rebels secure their first bowl victory in 24 years.

Like Williams, this will mark the final game of electric wide receiver and special teams standout Ricky White III’s collegiate career.

A first-team All-Mountain West selection, White is poised to appear on draft boards this spring following a standout season. He recorded 79 receptions for 1,041 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense while playing a major role on special teams.

As the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, he returned one punt for a touchdown, scored on a blocked punt return and blocked four punts — more than any other school in the nation

“A year ago, Ricky didn’t block punts,” Alexander said. “The time he spent being a student of the game and listening to the little details that would help him get closer to the punter — he took it and ran.”

UNLV’s new era

Barry Odom led UNLV for two seasons before taking the head coaching job at Purdue. (David Becker / Associated Press)

UNLV’s selection to the LA Bowl was bittersweet, as it coincided with the announcement that head coach Barry Odom — who revitalized the program over the last two years — had accepted the job at Purdue.

His departure was expected after more prominent programs noticed his success in Las Vegas: two Mountain West championship game appearances, a 19-8 record, and UNLV’s first-ever top 25 ranking.

Still, it forced the players to rally and adjust just before the bowl game, a challenge they’ve embraced.

“Coach Odom left us with a great team,” said offensive lineman Ed Haynes. “After he left, we kind of got closer. ... It most definitely brought our team together, because right now, we’re probably as tight as we’ve ever been.”

A victory Wednesday would provide a strong start to the new era of Rebel football under Odom’s replacement, Dan Mullen, the former Florida head coach and now the highest-paid coach in the Mountain West.

Alexander, an L.A. native, will handle head coaching duties for the game.