NFL Week 16 picks: Broncos-Chargers matchup kicks off key divisional rivalries

The Lions have lost running back David Montgomery to a knee injury for the rest of the season. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Lions by 6½. O/U: 47½.

The Lions are down multiple players, and losing David Montgomery is huge. But Detroit is an elite team and will take a head of steam into the playoffs. Maybe take away a couple of points with Montgomery out.

Pick: Lions 28, Bears 20