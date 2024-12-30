The next Bo Jackson? Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher is a two-sport star in the making

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher, right, runs back to the bench after intercepting a pass against UCLA in September. Boettcher has excelled in football and baseball for the Ducks.

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher has the potential to follow in the footsteps of legends.

Like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders before, the Oregon football and baseball star could be the next two-sport athlete to make his mark in the big leagues and the NFL.

Boettcher hasn’t decided whether working a double shift is in the cards, instead focusing on the most important football postseason of his career.

“I’m just trying to enjoy these last games in our season and win this Rose Bowl,” Boettcher said. “Once our football season’s over, I’ll have a decision.”

Boettcher’s journey to two-sport success began with a leap of faith.

Instead of accepting a guaranteed scholarship at Utah, he chose to stay home and take a preferred walk-on spot on the Oregon baseball team. After earning a scholarship, he took another bold step by giving it up to pursue his other passion — football.

The Eugene native wanted the chance to run out of the tunnel at Autzen Stadium, sledgehammer in hand, with Puddles riding beside him on a Harley, just as he had seen countless times from his family’s season ticket seats.

“I figured I’d try my luck for my hometown,” Boettcher said. “It kind of just spiraled on after that.”

That gamble has paid off.

Boettcher worked his way up to become a 13th-round draft pick by the Houston Astros, setting the stage for a promising baseball career. However, after a standout football season, his name might appear on NFL draft boards as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent.

“He’s a guy who could do both at an elite level,” Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said. “I think he’s a guy who would do great in the NFL but then also do great in baseball.”

Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher reacts during a game against Oral Roberts in the NCAA super regionals in June. (Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

Boettcher patrolled the outfield at PK Park during 188 games, leading Oregon to an NCAA regional and earning an all-NCAA regional honors. As a middle linebacker, he helped the Ducks reach the Rose Bowl with their sights set on a national championship.

“It’s just a prime example of being a leader and team player,” defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei said. “He just has all the traits you want in a program. He is just relentless in everything he does.”

When inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski met Boettcher two years ago, he was a 205-pound safety who needed more weight but had already impressed Michalowski with his motor and mentality.

Noticing Boettcher wasn’t getting reps, Michalowski asked if he’d considered playing linebacker. Though it had never crossed his mind, Boettcher added muscle in the offseason and embraced the switch.

“We weren’t really expecting him to be a guy at linebacker, just because of his path, but the production speaks, and that’s the most valuable thing,” Michalowski said.

Boettcher blossomed into an unrelenting tackling machine. This season, he recorded a career-high 87 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception, helping Oregon earn a top-10 national ranking in scoring defense and total defense.

He was a member of the Oregon baseball program when his sports journey took another turn after a tweet calling for walk-on football tryouts caught his attention. Initially dismissive, Boettcher reconsidered after discussing it with family and teammates, realizing he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“I always had a passion to play football,” Boettcher said. “I’d regret it down the road if I didn’t give it a shot.”

Coming out of high school, Boettcher was ranked as a top-100 dual-threat quarterback nationally. However, he was an even better baseball prospect, ranked as the top shortstop and the No. 10 player in Oregon, ultimately choosing baseball.

Now, with a chance to play football, a call from baseball coach Mark Wasikowski to Dan Lanning secured Boettcher a spot in summer workouts and an invite to preseason camp.

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher speaks during a news conference on Monday. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

“The main thing about Bryce is his passion for the game,” Bassa said. “He was never really under the spotlight in previous years, but now people are starting to realize how great of a player he is.”

Boettcher’s effort earned praise from teammates and coaches, culminating in earning the Burlsworth Award, given to the most outstanding college football player who started as a walk-on. It’s a fitting complement to the Rawlings Gold Glove he earned last season as a center fielder.

“How he’s juggled it, I describe it as a prove-it mentality,” Michalowski said. “There’s a chip on his shoulder. He sees challenges and attacks them at an exceptionally high level.”

He must decide whether to commit to one sport or pursue both as spring training and the NFL offseason approach. Michalowski has helped guide him through this process, offering support as he prepares to make his final decision. Michalowski has helped nurture his path and supports him in his ultimate decision.

“When you’re successful, you have a lot of options; that’s part of being successful,” he said. “I’ve told him, ‘You have a lot of options, but get used to it, man. … You’re going to have times where you have to say no to someone.’”