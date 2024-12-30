Dillon Gabriel’s six-season journey could have storybook ending at Oregon

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has spent his college career searching for the perfect fit.

His six-season odyssey has been long and arduous, crossing the Pacific Ocean and spanning coast to coast — stretching from his home state of Hawaii to Orlando, Fla., to Norman, Okla., and finally to Eugene, Ore.

Every move, decision, triumph and setback has led him to Pasadena, where he faces a win-or-go-home Rose Bowl showdown against Ohio State (11-2). Gabriel will either guide Oregon (13-0) one step closer to a championship or close the chapter on his college career.

“You wish you had him for longer, but we’re happy with his progress,” Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein said. “When he’s out on the field, he makes everybody feel at ease because of his leadership, because he’s seen it all.”

Gabriel’s career combines longevity — thanks to extended eligibility from a season-ending injury and a COVID-19 year — with veteran decision-making that has solidified him as the leader of the No. 1 team, which defeated the Buckeyes 32-31 in October.

When evaluating talent, Ducks coach Dan Lanning emphasizes to his staff the importance of finding individuals who are searching for the best fit — not the most convenient — and willing to make sacrifices.

Nearly a year before winning the Big Ten championship, Lanning found his guy in Gabriel. The coach welcomed an undersized, often-dismissed talent who had bounced around with varying degrees of success, searching for a fit in his final year of eligibility.

To make this last stop count, Gabriel made the necessary sacrifices that Lanning sought. Throughout the season, he repeatedly demonstrated the toughness to handle last-minute drives and difficult down-and-distance situations, according to Lanning.

“Nothing fazes him, that’s the cool thing about him,” Stein added.

Gabriel had shown the skills to succeed during his prolific start at Central Florida and his two-year stint at Oklahoma, year after year passing for more than 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He’s brought that ability to Oregon, posting similar numbers. But more importantly, he has showcased intangibles like “toughness” and “poise” — traits that have impressed Lanning and his staff the most.

Gabriel’s extended college career has fostered his maturity and veteran leadership, which have become defining traits. Having just celebrated his 25th birthday Saturday, he is the same age or older than some of the NFL’s rising quarterbacks, including Brock Purdy, Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud.

“You never know how tough somebody is until you’re in the trenches with them,” Stein said. “You really don’t know them until you’re in the game, and how tough he is has been extremely impressive.”

Inheriting a championship-caliber program with only one year to make an impact, Gabriel needed to quickly embrace his role, build relationships and earn teammates’ trust.

“His ability to connect with his teammates is unlike anybody I’ve been around,” Stein said. “He treats the eighth-string walk-on like he’s a first-string starter. … He’s truly a unique individual, and I’m really glad he’s on our team.”

From Day 1, tight end Terrance Ferguson, one of Gabriel’s many offensive weapons, knew they would click.

“As soon as I knew I was coming back and he was going to be the quarterback, I said we’re going to be best friends no matter what,” Ferguson said. “We became best friends, and anytime he wanted to throw the ball, I was there. It didn’t matter if it was in Hawaii, L.A., or in our backyard.”

The two built strong chemistry on and off the field. Even their fiancées became close friends, often joining the duo for dinner as couples.

Gabriel’s dedication to the Ducks has paid off.

A record-breaking season? Check.

He passed Case Keenum’s all-time total touchdown record with 187 and is on the verge of breaking even more of Keenum’s marks. He needs three passing touchdowns to pass the 155-touchdown milestone and only 794 passing yards to claim the all-time record (19,217).

A Heisman Trophy finalist? Check.

Gabriel finished third in voting, becoming just the fifth Oregon player to be a finalist and the second Hawaiian-born player in school history, joining 2014 winner Marcus Mariota, whom Gabriel idolized growing up.

One accomplishment has eluded him — winning a national championship. Much like his search for the perfect fit, he still seeks the fulfillment that makes every move, decision, triumph and setback worthwhile.

“To be in these moments you dream of and want to be in,” Gabriel said, “it’s something I’ve been preparing my whole entire life for. … You know the opportunity at hand and what’s at stake, that all goes into what’s to come.”

Once again, fate has pitted him against a team he previously defeated, leading his squad on a thrilling 74-yard drive to set up the go-ahead field goal. In that game, he delivered a Heisman-caliber performance, completing 23 of 34 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns while adding a 27-yard touchdown run.

But as he looks ahead to Wednesday’s game, he doesn’t dwell on the past.

“Nothing in the past can help you in the future,” Gabriel said. “Maybe try and see if you could do something different here and there. But that’s why it’s history.”

Prepared as always, Gabriel now leads a battle-tested, confident team, carrying the trust of his coaches and teammates as he strives to keep the journey alive for one more game.

“We have the best quarterback in the country that’s going to go out there and play his best on a big stage,” Stein said.