Division battles, a record chase and a grand finale: Inside the NFL’s Week 18 schedule tweaks

It’s unusual to have a single division showcased on Saturday, but that’s the case this year with Cleveland playing at Baltimore in the early game followed by Cincinnati at Pittsburgh.

The AFC North is still up for grabs, with Baltimore and Pittsburgh still in the hunt. If the Ravens win, they are division champs. So why schedule that game first? Because the Steelers still will be incentivized to lock up the No. 5 seed. That team gets to open at Houston, as opposed to playing an ostensibly tougher game at Baltimore.

At least on paper, seeding matters more in the AFC than the NFC this season.

Even if the Ravens begin Saturday with a win, Pittsburgh has something to play for — as does Cincinnati. To keep their back-from-the-dead playoff hopes alive, the Bengals need to win Saturday night then pray that both Denver and Miami lose on Sunday.

Cincinnati-Pittsburgh is a huge game, and the NFL wanted it in a national window as opposed to having it broadcast regionally on Sunday.

As a side note, both Saturday games are on ESPN, and that network had something of a rough go of it this season. Dallas was on “Monday Night Football” twice, and so was San Francisco, and both of those teams were expected to be a lot better when the schedule was drawn up last spring.

The league wanted to do this particular network partner a solid by scheduling a couple of really good games for Saturday.