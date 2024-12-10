Rams’ Matthew Stafford takes aim at a fifth game without an interception

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not had a pass intercepted in four games. He’s never had a stretch of five games without an interception.

Matthew Stafford made NFL history several times this season, moving into the top 10 in career yards passing, completions and touchdowns.

On Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams’ quarterback won’t be chasing a record but he could achieve a personal milestone of sorts.

Stafford has not had a pass intercepted in his last four games, a streak he achieved only four other times in his 16-year career.

But he never extended that efficiency to five games.

The Rams could use another error-free performance by Stafford in their NFC West matchup against the 49ers in what amounts to a playoff game for both teams.

The Seattle Seahawks (8-5) lead the division and the Rams (7-6) are in second-place. The Rams play the 49ers (6-7), at the New York Jets (3-10) and then finish the season with home games against the Arizona Cardinals (6-7) and Seahawks.

“Just trying to keep our team in it as best I can, be as disciplined as I can while still being aggressive and giving our guys opportunities to make plays,” Stafford said Tuesday of his recent efficiency, “because they’re doing a great job of that for me right now.”

Stafford has passed for 19 touchdowns, with seven interceptions, for a Rams team that is over .500 for the first time but has yet to win three games in a row.

Last season, during the Rams’ last-season push to the playoffs, Stafford went four games without an interception. He passed for 10 touchdowns during a scratch that included a victory over the Cleveland Browns, a defeat by the Baltimore Ravens and victories over the Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints.

During his current streak — in a victory over the New England Patriots, a defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles and victories over the Saints and Buffalo Bills — Stafford has passed for 10 touchdowns.

Last Sunday, Stafford passed for a season-best 320 yards and two touchdowns in the 44-42 win over the Bills.

When playing in that kind of groove, does it feel as if nothing can go wrong?

“No,” Stafford said. “I think certain times you just feel like you’re seeing it great, you’re throwing the ball great, guys are doing a great job getting open.”

Sometimes when a quarterback is being aggressive, passes are tipped or other mishaps out of his control result in interceptions.

“Sometimes the luck’s bad luck,” he said.

Before this season, Stafford’s fourth with the Rams, his only victory over the 49ers with coach Sean McVay came in the 2022 NFC championship game. Stafford and other starters sat out last season’s Week 18 victory over the 49ers.

But in Week 3 of this season, Stafford completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 victory over the 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

Now he has a chance to make it a sweep.

It won’t be easy against a 49ers team that remains in the hunt despite injuries that have sidelined several star players, including running back Christian McCaffrey, defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams.

“No matter what’s really happened in terms of the trajectory of the injuries, they’re going to be ready to go,” McVay said, “and we’re going to do our best to get our guys ready to roll and it’s going to be a great challenge and opportunity.”

Former Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd has a team-best 8 ½ sacks for a 49ers defense that has intercepted 11 passes and could welcome the return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who suffered a knee injury during last season’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In last Sunday’s 38-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, the 49ers amassed seven sacks.

So Stafford will need the offensive line to continue its solid play — Stafford was not sacked against the Bills.

The line also cleared the way for Kyren Williams to rush for two touchdowns and receiver Puka Nacua for another.

Now the Rams have the opportunity to build on their recent success.

“The work we’ve been putting in on the practice field and the meeting rooms and all that over the last however many weeks has been starting to show up,” he said. “And then just having guys back and getting some continuity is a plus for us as well.”