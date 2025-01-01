Sugar Bowl postponed following truck attack in New Orleans

The Sugar Bowl that was scheduled to be played at Caesars Superdome on Wednesday has been postponed one day while authorities investigate a fatal attack in the French Quarter.

The Sugar Bowl that was scheduled to be played at Caesars Superdome on Wednesday has been postponed one day while law enforcement investigates a fatal truck attack.

The game will now be played at 5:45 p.m. PDT on Thursday.

Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a 42-year-old from Texas, rammed a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans around around 3:15 a.m., killing 10 and injuring more than 30 people, the FBI said. The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack near Canal Street. The FBI said an Islamic State flag and improvised explosive devices were found in the truck, they do not believe he was “solely responsible” and they are seeking information about anyone who aided him.

People with offices in the Superdome — including officials with the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference — were told not to come into work until further notice. All workers were removed from the Superdome and it was placed on lockdown at midday Wednesday while authorities completed additional security sweeps.

Advertisement

The Georgia and Notre football teams arrived in New Orleans on Sunday and have been staying at downtown hotels blocks away from where the violence occurred, and remained in lockdown at their hotels Wednesday.

A statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Assn. said that “all team personnel and members of the official team travel party have been accounted for.” The University of Notre Dame issued a statement offering prayers for “family members and loved ones of all those impacted by the terrible attack.”

The Superdome, which is about 20 blocks away from the attack site, also is scheduled to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

Advertisement

The first Super Bowl after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, also was held in New Orleans, and there was a massive security perimeter for that game including street closures surrounding the Superdome and officers — including snipers — on the tops of surrounding high-rise buildings, as well as on the roof of the dome itself.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans,” the NFL said in a statement. “The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans.

“These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events,” the statement continued. “We are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience.”