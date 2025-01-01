Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Ohio State game time, betting odds and live updates

No. 8 Ohio State (11-2) will take on No. 1 Oregon (13-0) in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal played at the Rose Bowl Wednesday.
Kickoff is set for 2:10 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning expects to be tested by Ohio State at the Rose Bowl
The last time Oregon and Ohio State faced off, Ducks coach Dan Lanning‘s shrewd understanding of rules allowed him to run precious time off and escape with a win.
Since then, the NCAA closed the Lanning loophole and the Buckeyes have racked up wins — aside from a hiccup against rival Michigan — to force a highly anticipated rematch in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Ohio State vs. Oregon: Three things to watch during the Rose Bowl
This Rose Bowl managed to be a bridge of sorts between the past and future of college football. It’s a classic matchup of two storied teams in Ohio State and Oregon, a throwback that feels familiar to fans across generations and matches the gravitas of the Granddaddy of Them All.
“We’re in a little bit of a different landscape this year because of how bowl games are set up, but the Rose Bowl has been first class in every way,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Tuesday. “...This is one we’re really thrilled to compete in.”
Ohio State is favored despite seeding
Ohio State is the No. 8 seed and suffered a close loss to Oregon earlier this season, but the Buckeyes enter the Rose Bowl as narrow favorites, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.
Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite, according to VSiN’s consensus average of all major Las Vegas betting outlets.