Live Rose Bowl live updates

Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Ohio State game time, betting odds and live updates

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
An illustration shows Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Oregon coach Dan Lanning shouting instructions to their teams.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, left, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning have much at stake when their teams face off Wednesday at the Rose Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
(Photos by Associated Press)

No. 8 Ohio State (11-2) will take on No. 1 Oregon (13-0) in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal played at the Rose Bowl Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 2:10 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning expects to be tested by Ohio State at the Rose Bowl

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, talks to his team during the first half.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning, center, talks to his players during the Big Ten championship on Dec. 7. Lanning isn’t underestimating Ohio State.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Anthony De Leon

The last time Oregon and Ohio State faced off, Ducks coach Dan Lanning‘s shrewd understanding of rules allowed him to run precious time off and escape with a win.

Since then, the NCAA closed the Lanning loophole and the Buckeyes have racked up wins — aside from a hiccup against rival Michigan — to force a highly anticipated rematch in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Ohio State vs. Oregon: Three things to watch during the Rose Bowl

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel runs past Ohio State's defense for a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Oct. 12.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running for a touchdown against Ohio State, was not sacked or pressured during the Ducks’ 32-31 defeat of the Buckeyes on Oct. 12.
(Brian Murphy / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Andrés Soto

This Rose Bowl managed to be a bridge of sorts between the past and future of college football. It’s a classic matchup of two storied teams in Ohio State and Oregon, a throwback that feels familiar to fans across generations and matches the gravitas of the Granddaddy of Them All.

“We’re in a little bit of a different landscape this year because of how bowl games are set up, but the Rose Bowl has been first class in every way,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Tuesday. “...This is one we’re really thrilled to compete in.”

Ohio State is favored despite seeding

By Iliana Limón Romero

Ohio State is the No. 8 seed and suffered a close loss to Oregon earlier this season, but the Buckeyes enter the Rose Bowl as narrow favorites, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite, according to VSiN’s consensus average of all major Las Vegas betting outlets.
