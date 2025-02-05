Eagles’ Jalen Hurts hears more about adversity than his ability to pile up wins

In his four seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles, starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts led his team to four playoff appearances and two Super Bowls.

And he’s done it playing under three different offensive coordinators.

In a league where coaches and players endlessly preach about the value of consistency and continuity, Hurts has flourished in the sport’s most important position despite near annual changes.

“Everyone desires that continuity because that consistency definitely does breed something,” Hurts said Wednesday as he continued preparations for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. “But there’s also something in having the mentality of turning these situations into a positive. And learning as much as I can, taking in as much knowledge as I can, to be the best player I can be and ultimately lead the team to success.”

Hurts, a second-round draft pick in 2020, started four games as a rookie under former coach Doug Pederson’s staff, which did not have a titled offensive coordinator. Nick Sirianni replaced Pederson and hired Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator. Hurts played two seasons under Steichen and one under Brian Johnson before Sirianni hired Kellen Moore.

Now Moore is regarded as the leading candidate to become the New Orleans Saints coach.

“It’s always just openness to learn as much as I can and take in the new ideas that they bring in,” Hurts said of the turnover, “but also knowing that there’s a way that you see the game as well. And so I think with all the changes that have been here, and all the changes I’ve been through, I’ve been the only constant in that, in terms of how I play the game and ultimately the desire to win kind of overseizes all those things.

“And so I’ve just been very diligent in it, being open-minded, coming in [with] open arms and taking it all in so I can continue my development.”

During the 2022 season, Hurts passed for 22 touchdowns, with six interceptions, en route to a matchup against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts passed for 304 yards and a touchdown and rushed for three touchdowns in a 38-35 defeat to the Chiefs.

In 2023, Hurts passed for 23 touchdowns, with 15 interceptions. Johnson was fired after the Eagles lost an NFC wild-card game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This season, Hurts reestablished efficiency, passing for 18 touchdowns, with five interceptions. In three playoff victories, he passed for three touchdowns and rushed for four.

“You want to find a rhythm with one person, and it’s been a challenge to do that,” Hurts said, “but ultimately my desire to try to find a way to win the game overseizes everything else. Whatever stats are out there — good, bad or indifferent — I ask myself: Did I win?”