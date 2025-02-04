Advertisement
Sports

Kareem Hunt says this isn’t first time Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave him a second chance

The Kansas City Chiefs' Kareem Hunt speaks ahead of Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
(Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Gary Klein and Sam Farmer
1

NEW ORLEANS — Andy Reid likes to joke that the Kansas City Chiefs plucked Kareem Hunt “off the couch.” To the Chiefs running back, however, his coach’s description of how Hunt re-joined the team that drafted him is not just funny hyperbole.

“It is the truth,” Hunt said Tuesday.

After he worked out at his former high school and used the sauna at a local YMCA to stay in shape for the NFL, the 29-year-old Hunt signed with the Chiefs following an injury suffered by Isiah Pacheco. Hunt has a team-best 836 yards rushing, including the postseason.

Although the Chiefs’ pursuit of a third consecutive championship has grown tiresome for some fans who are fed up with their dominance, Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles is a new experience for veterans such as Hunt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will play in the Super Bowl for the first time in their decorated careers.

Advertisement

“I stayed patient,” said Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro. “To be in this opportunity, to be here, I think for my career, I think it kind of solidifies me to be where I want to be when I’m done.”

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) breaks away from Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) to score a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Sports

Super Bowl XVIII hero Marcus Allen recognizes something super in Eagles’ Saquon Barkley

Marcus Allen, who set a rushing record in Super Bowl XVIII with the Raiders, on the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley: “The body responds in ways that only the gifted have.”

Playing for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans before he was traded to the Chiefs in October, Hopkins hadn’t reached a conference championship game since 2019. In that game, the Texans took a 24-0 lead before the Chiefs rallied for a 51-31 victory. Hopkins caught nine passes for 118 yards.

After leading the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017, Hunt was on the way to making his first Super Bowl appearance. He was dismissed by the Chiefs in November 2018, however, after he was caught on video pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her. Authorities did not proceed with criminal charges, but the NFL suspended Hunt for the first eight games of the 2019 season after the Cleveland Browns signed him.

“I learned how to think before you react,” Hunt said. “Don’t go off emotion.”

Hunt is familiar with getting second chances from Reid. He recalled Tuesday that he fumbled on his first NFL carry and was immediately overcome with the thought his career would be over. He thought he was going to be a bust.

Then Reid gave assurance he would get the ball on the Chief’s next play. Hunt has been trying to repay his coach’s faith since.

Advertisement

“I’m just grateful to be able to come back to where it all started,” Hunt said, “and hopefully finish it out and do the unthinkable and three-peat.”

2

Andy Reid won’t retire this offseason

Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks to the media ahead of Super Bowl LIX.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he will be back next season.
(Matt York / Associated Press)

Six weeks away from turning 67, Reid confirmed he will be back next season.

Reid has the most NFL regular-season wins for an active head coach, and his 273 victories rank fourth all time. It would take more than three undefeated regular seasons to catch Don Shula’s all-time mark of 328 wins, but moving up the career-victories list isn’t on Reid’s mind as he plans his future.

“I just enjoy teaching,” Reid said. “I don’t get caught up too much in all the stats and the records and all that stuff. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football. Can’t put in the hours that we do and not enjoy it.”

Under contract through the 2029 season, Reid leads a loaded AFC West that will feature three of the top six winningest active NFL coaches.

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll returns to the NFL with 170 career wins, the same as Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has 81 wins in his five NFL seasons, but his .685 winning percentage ranks second among active NFL coaches, trailing only the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, coaching in his second Super Bowl in four seasons.

3

Finding Jalen Hurts’ funny bone

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65).
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said stoic-looking Jalen Hurts is actually a funny person behind his professional demeanor.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is typically serious and contemplative during media responsibilities.

Right tackle Lane Johnson said that as cool and poised as Hurts is on the field, however, he is funny if one can “crack the code.”

Has left tackle Jordan Mailata cracked the code?

“He’s always had that humor,” Mailata said of Hurts. “I think even when he was a rookie, and he first came in, he’s always had that humor.

Advertisement

“To what Lane said, cracking the code is if he trusts you. So, good luck!”

4

Patrick Mahomes’ heartache on Luka Doncic

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media ahead of Super Bowl LIX.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomeswas not thrilled to see his favorite NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, trade Luka Doncic.
(Matt York / Associated Press)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who grew up in a small Texas town about 100 miles east of Dallas, wasn’t pleased when he learned of a trade that sent Mavericks star Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and others.

“Man, it’s tough,” Mahomes, who was raised in Whitehouse, Texas, said Monday. “I feel like I’ve watched Luka since he was 18 years old. I remember going to a practice and it was Dirk [Nowitzki] and Luka, and seeing his maturation and how great of a basketball player he’s become has been fun to watch.”

Fans, the Baltimore Ravens and the 49ers wait for power to return in the Superdome during Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

Sports

LIX facts you need to know about the X Super Bowls staged in New Orleans

In honor of the 59th edition of the NFL’s biggest game, taking a trip down memory lane of 59 unforgettable moments at New Orleans Super Bowls over the decades.

On Tuesday, Mahomes said he was looking forward to seeing Doncic play with LeBron James.

“I’m excited for his future now in L.A. and learning from LeBron,” Mahomes said. “I mean, that’s that you want to do, learn from the greats in your profession.

“I’m always going to be a Mavs fan, and bringing a guy like Anthony Davis in is going to help the team. I mean, just an elite offensive and defensive player, and I’m excited for their future as well.”
SportsRamsChargersSuper Bowl
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement