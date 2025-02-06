When ‘tush-push’ comes to shove, Eagles are the best so Chiefs aim to avoid play

Line up, push and pray.

When it comes to stopping the Philadelphia Eagles’ punishing quarterback sneak — dubbed “the tush push” for the unique way players line up behind quarterback Jalen Hurts to push him forward — the Kansas City Chiefs acknowledge they’re not sure if they have the answers entering Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

“It just comes down to sheer will,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “They’ve found a way to out-will people on that particular play.”

It resembles a rugby-like scrum when Hurts goes under center and teammates position themselves behind either hip. Lunging forward in a mass of humanity that could reach more than 3,000 pounds, the Eagles have dominated short-yardage situations and goal-line opportunities since they debuted the play in 2022 behind then-center Jason Kelce.

Advertisement

Even with Kelce retired, the Eagles have found success following Hurts and new center Cam Jurgens. Hurts, who famously squatted 600 pounds while at Alabama, led all NFL quarterbacks with 14 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. He has four rushing touchdowns in the postseason.

The Eagles rushed 10 times on fourth-and-one during the regular season and converted on 90% of the attempts.

To Spagnuolo, the way to defend the infamous sneak is to not defend it at all.

“The best one I got is don’t let them get into third- and fourth-and one,” the four-time Super Bowl winning coach said.

If there’s any defensive front that could stop the play, the Chiefs are perhaps the most suited. Lineman Chris Jones, the Chiefs’ anchor in the middle, earned his third consecutive first-team All-Pro honor with five sacks, nine tackles for lost yardage and 20 quarterback hits.

They stopped 6-foot-5, 240-pound Bills quarterback Josh Allen three times on five quarterback sneak attempts during the AFC championship game. The Chiefs ranked eighth in the NFL during the regular season, allowing 101.8 yards rushing per game. Their 4.1 yards allowed per carry was tied for fourth-best in the league.

Advertisement

Copycats have attempted similar versions of the sneak, for instance the larger Allen lining up and getting a push on his attempts. The Baltimore Ravens have run a variation with tight end Mark Andrews as the ball carrier.

It’s different against the Eagles, who have a massive offensive line bookended by 6-foot-8, 365-pound left tackle Jordan Mailata and 6-6, 325-pound right tackle Lane Johnson. The play has been so effective that some have called for banning the unique formation.

“We’re successful at it because of the guys we have up front,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters at the team hotel Thursday.

Sports Nick Sirianni’s experiences at Mount Union helped him climb mountaintop with Eagles Nick Sirianni’s first lessons on how to lead a team came from his experiences at college with Mount Union coach Larry Kehres, a mentor for the Eagles coach.

The NFL has evaluated the play, amending it before this season. Players lined up behind the quarterback have to be at least one yard behind the teammate receiving the snap.

To Jones, the changes shouldn’t stop there.

“They need to make the game even for us,” Jones said sarcastically. “Yeah, ban the play.”