Here’s how to stream Angels games in 2025. And what about the Dodgers?

If baseball’s future involves the ability to stream your home team without buying anything else from a cable or satellite provider, the future has arrived in the Southland — for Angels fans, anyway.

FanDuel Sports West — the channel formerly known as Bally Sports West and before that as Fox Sports West — announced Thursday it would offer streaming-only subscriptions to fans that did not wish to sign up for cable or satellite subscriptions.

The price: $19.99 per month, $111.99 per season or $189.99 per year. Fans would be streaming FanDuel Sports West, so Kings games also are included in the price. Angels fans not interested in hockey would want to buy a subscription either on a monthly basis or for the baseball season.

If fans subscribe to FanDuel Sports West via cable or satellite provider, streaming continues to be included at no additional charge.

Spectrum, which operates the Dodgers’ SportsNet LA channel, last year provided streaming as a benefit to fans who either had a cable or satellite subscription to SportsNet LA or had a Spectrum package that included broadband and telephone service. The latter option expired at the end of last season, Spectrum spokesman Bret Picciolo said Thursday. He said Spectrum had “nothing to announce at this time” about any options for streaming SportsNet LA this season.

The Dodgers’ first Cactus League game — and first SportsNet LA broadcast — took place Thursday. The Dodgers open the season March 18.

