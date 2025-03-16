Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA sets school record by earning No. 1 overall seed in women’s NCAA tournament

UCLA players celebrate with Kiki Rice (1) during a win over Michigan State on Feb. 16.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow

Gabriela Jaquez jumped in the air and joined her teammates screaming with joy as ESPN revealed UCLA earned its highest NCAA tournament position in school history, securing the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed. The Bruins will start play in the Spokane regional on Friday.

Coming off their first conference tournament title since 2006, a comeback win over USC in the Big Ten tournament final, the Bruins (30-2) will host the winner of No. 16 seed UC San Diego (20-15) versus No. 16 seed Southern (20-14) in the first round at Pauley Pavilion. If UCLA wins, it will face the winner of No. 8 Richmond (27-6) versus No. 9 (22-10).

No. 3 seed LSU (28-5), which eliminated the Bruins in last year’s NCAA tournament, looms as a threat deeper in the Spokane regional bracket.

Advertisement

The Bruins have won 13 consecutive NCAA tournament games at Pauley Pavilion, including 10 straight as a top-four seed hosting first- and second-round games.

With six Sweet 16 appearances in their last seven NCAA tournament appearances, the Bruins are trying to reach their first NCAA Final Four and win their first national championship since the 1978 AIAW crown.

Sunday’s historic postseason seed is just the latest accomplishment for the record-setting team that already spent 13 weeks ranked first in the country, achieving the program’s highest ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Bruins (30-2) vaulted back to the top spot in the AP poll this week after knocking off USC for the conference title, avenging their only two regular-season losses.

Advertisement
Duke center Khaman Maluach and head coach Jon Scheyer celebrate with the trophy.

Sports

NCAA tournament brackets: Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida are No. 1 seeds

A look at the brackets for the 2025 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

More to Read

UCLA Sports
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement