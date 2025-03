USC earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament for the second straight year.

The Trojans hope their season doesn’t end the way it did last year, with a loss to Connecticut in the Elite Eight, although the very same matchup could happen in the very same round this time around.

There’s a lot of basketball to be played before and after then, however, with USC looking for its third national title after winning the NCAA championship in 1983 and 1984.

Advertisement

First up for the top-seeded team in the Spokane 4 regional is No. 16 North Carolina Greensboro. It’s the first time the teams are playing one another. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and enjoy the first-round game.