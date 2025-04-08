The Masters top golfers to watch, TV schedule, odds and weather

Sam Pinfold, caddie for Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks on the 11th green during a practice round at Augusta National on Monday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

ESPN and CBS will broadcast the Masters, with ESPN providing coverage of the Par 3 Contest and the first two rounds. CBS will broadcast the final two rounds. Paramount+, ESPN+, the Masters app (iOS and Android) and Masters.com will stream featured groups and holes throughout the first three rounds.

TV schedule for the Masters (all times Pacific)

Wednesday — Par 3 contest: 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Thursday — First round: Noon-4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday — Second round: Noon-4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (CBS)

Streaming schedule for the Masters (all times Pacific)

Tuesday — Practice round: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday — Practice round: 7 a.m.-9 a.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday — Par 3 contest: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Thursday — First round featured groups and holes: 6:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Paramount+, Masters.com)

Thursday — First round: Noon-4:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Friday — Second round featured groups and holes: 6:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Paramount+, Masters.com)

Friday — Second round coverage: Noon-4:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Saturday — Third round featured groups and holes: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Paramount+, Masters.com)

Saturday — Third round coverage: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday — Final round featured groups and holes: 7:15 a.m.-4 p.m. (Paramount+, Masters.com)

Sunday — Final round coverage: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Paramount+)