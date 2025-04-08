The Masters top golfers to watch, TV schedule, odds and weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It was wet weather at Augusta National on Monday, but the forecast calls for sunny days once the Masters starts on Thursday.
Here are five players most likely to swap their raincoats for a green jacket, along with a dark horse possibility:
Scottie Scheffler
Scheffler, who has held his No. 1 ranking for 133 consecutive weeks, is looking to become the first person to win back-to-back Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002. Among Scheffler’s five consecutive top-20 finishes at Augusta were wins in 2022 and ’24. He has played well this year despite a minor hand injury — a wine glass broke in his hand on Christmas Day.
Collin Morikawa
There are two L’s in Collin and there are also two W’s — as in major championship victories at the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open. Morikawa, who grew up in La Cañada Flintridge, is outstanding with his irons and that means a lot at Augusta National. He has done well in the Masters, too, with three consecutive top-10 finishes including a tie for third a year ago.
Rory McIlroy
This crowd favorite needs only a green jacket to complete a career Grand Slam, having already won the U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship. With two PGA Tour victories already this year, he’s on a roll. But McIlroy has had a bunch of near misses at Augusta and a tumultuous relationship with the place, including total collapse in 2011 and seven top-10 finishes in the past decade.
Jon Rahm
It’s not unusual for Rahm to be sharking around the top 10 at the Masters, and in 2023 he won it all. He became the fourth Spanish player to win a green jacket, joining Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia. Rahm plays on the LIV Tour, and his best finish this year was a tie for ninth at Miami.
Ludvig Aberg
The even-keeled Aberg burst onto the scene in his first Masters last year with a runner-up finish to Scheffler. The Swede and former Texas Tech standout won at Torrey Pines earlier this year, and won the Omega European Masters in his second DP World event as a pro. He is extremely accurate with his irons.
The longshot
Sergio Garcia might be a 90-to-1 shot to win the Masters, but Garcia has been really sharp lately, including a going-away LIV victory last month. He won a green jacket in 2017 but has been up and mostly down at Augusta since, including three consecutive missed cuts after his victory and a tie for 23rd in 2022. Still, he’s on a hot streak and has the experience; this is his 100th major.
How to watch the 2025 Masters
ESPN and CBS will broadcast the Masters, with ESPN providing coverage of the Par 3 Contest and the first two rounds. CBS will broadcast the final two rounds. Paramount+, ESPN+, the Masters app (iOS and Android) and Masters.com will stream featured groups and holes throughout the first three rounds.
Streaming schedule for the Masters (all times Pacific)
Tuesday — Practice round: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (ESPN+) Wednesday — Practice round: 7 a.m.-9 a.m. (ESPN+) Wednesday — Par 3 contest: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com) Thursday — First round featured groups and holes: 6:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Paramount+, Masters.com) Thursday — First round: Noon-4:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com) Friday — Second round featured groups and holes: 6:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Paramount+, Masters.com) Friday — Second round coverage: Noon-4:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com) Saturday — Third round featured groups and holes: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Paramount+, Masters.com) Saturday — Third round coverage: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Paramount+) Sunday — Final round featured groups and holes: 7:15 a.m.-4 p.m. (Paramount+, Masters.com) Sunday — Final round coverage: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Paramount+)
Masters betting odds
Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion and a two-time winner at Augusta, is the 9-2 Las Vegas consensus favorite to win the Masters, according to VSiN. Rory McIlroy, still searching for an elusive Masters title and a career grand slam, is the second favorite at 13-2 following wins at Pebble Beach and The Players Championship.
Collin Morikawa (14-1) Ludvig Aberg (16-1), Jon Rahm (16-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (20-1) round out the top six. Xander Schauffele (20-1) Justin Thomas (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (28-1), Jordan Spieth (30-1) Brooks Koepka (30-1), Joaquin Niemann (30-1) are also among the odds-on favorites.
Masters weather forecast
Weather conditions for the Masters should be close to ideal. The forecast calls for sunny skies for every day of the tournament. There’s a chance Friday’s second round could be affected by morning showers, but the skies should clear by the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to be warmest Thursday, with a high of 76 degrees. Wind should be relatively calm throughout the tournament and the humidity is expected to drop Saturday and Sunday.
If it looks brighter at Augusta National than previous years, it might not just be the weather. Hurricane Helene last year wiped out a number of pine trees throughout the course.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.