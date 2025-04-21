NFL mock draft live: 32 team reporters make their first-round picks

It was 25 years ago that Michigan quarterback Tom Brady waited and waited to be selected in the NFL. Finally, he was picked 199th overall… and went on to win seven Super Bowl rings.

Brady is the patron saint of the passed-over passers, and this Los Angeles Times beat-writer mock draft has plenty of those.

A quarterback is chosen first overall in this reporters’ mock, but he’s the only quarterback selected in this opening round. This scenario contemplates Hall of Famer Deion Sanders languishing in the green room as his son, Shedeur, Colorado’s former quarterback, is left waiting far longer than many people have predicted to hear his name called.

We shall see when the first round unfolds Thursday night in Green Bay, Wis. But for now, here’s how reporters from around the country see the first round unfolding:

The NFL reporters’ mock draft begins at 9 a.m. PDT, with the Tennessee Titans on the clock at No. 1.