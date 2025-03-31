Sam Farmer’s NFL mock draft 2.0: Need for QBs will create some surprises

Will NFL teams pass on the passers?

In five of the last seven drafts, clubs have selected at least three quarterbacks in the top 10. This year the class isn’t as deep at the position, and other needs could mean quarterbacks need to wait a while to hear their names called.

But this mock draft, which comes on the eve of the NFL’s annual owners meeting, contemplates three quarterbacks in the top seven picks. Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders go quickly, unsurprisingly, but also Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart, who’s garnering increasing interest.

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami — First-year Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi was in Kansas City when Patrick Mahomes flipped the fortunes of that franchise. Can Ward be a difference maker?

2. Cleveland Browns: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State — Big Ten defensive player of the year would be a devastating bookend to Myles Garrett.

3. New York Giants: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado — This two-way phenom could help the Giants on either side of the ball. Now, if they only had a quarterback on the rise.

4. New England Patriots: Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia — The Patriots love those versatile defenders they can move all over. Just the way new coach Mike Vrabel used to play.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Mason Graham, Michigan — New GM James Gladstone, who came from the Rams, knows well how building a rock-solid defensive line can reverberate throughout the team.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado — The acquisition of veteran Geno Smith gives coach Pete Carroll’s Raiders the luxury of patience in bringing along a young quarterback.

7. New York Jets: QB Jaxson Dart, Mississippi — Dart impressed a lot of people at the combine, and while many might say this is too early for him, the Jets have a pressing need.

8. Carolina Panthers: DT Walter Nolen, Mississippi — The NFL’s worst defense against the run gets a boost with an immovable object in the middle.

9. New Orleans Saints: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State — Alvin Kamara will turn 30 in July, and although he’s still productive, it won’t be long before he’s passing the torch.

10. Chicago: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State — Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times last season, and while those aren’t all attributable to his blockers, the Bears’ line is in need of help.

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant celebrates after recording a sack against Northwestern on Nov. 23. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

11. San Francisco 49ers: DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan — Not too long ago, the 49ers were loaded on the defensive line. Now, that group is Nick Bosa and a bunch of regular guys.

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Will Johnson, Michigan — The Cowboys haven’t used their top pick on a cornerback since taking Byron Jones 27th in 2015. Johnson is big, physical and instinctive.

13. Miami Dolphins: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina — The Dolphins could use a couple of safeties. Although Emmanwori is built like a linebacker, he ran a scorching 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State — The Colts got very little production from their tight ends last season, and that often meant they couldn’t sustain drives.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia — The Falcons were 31st in the league last season with 31 sacks. Williams can get to the quarterback and play the run.

16. Arizona Cardinals: OT Will Campbell, Louisiana State — The Cardinals have their left tackle in Paris Johnson, and the versatile Campbell can help them at other spots along the line.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky — Hairston melted the turf at the combine with his 4.28 40, providing a big bump to his draft stock.

18. Seattle Seahawks: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona — The Seahawks picked up Cooper Kupp, who will help them, but the 6-foot-5 McMillan is built more like a DK Metcalf replacement.

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell signals to the sideline during a game against South Carolina in October. (Vasha Hunt / Associated Press)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama — Campbell, the prototypical middle linebacker, can learn a lot from a Lavonte David in the late afternoon of his career.

20. Denver Broncos: Edge Mike Green, Marshall — Having acquired a tight end, and this being too early for the second-best running back, the Broncos grab the NCAA sack leader.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State — The Steelers need help along the defensive line, particularly when it comes to stopping the run.

22. Chargers: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan — Justin Herbert gets a tight end he can reliably target, and coach Jim Harbaugh is reunited with a player he knows well.

23. Green Bay Packers: G Tyler Booker, Alabama — The Packers need help along the interior of their offensive line, and the gigantic Booker would bring that immediately.

24. Minnesota Vikings: G Grey Zabel, North Dakota State — The Vikings need an upgrade at left guard, and Zabel has turned heads of late. He can play at either guard spot or center.

25. Houston Texans: OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota — The Texans have spent a ton of money on their offensive line but haven’t seen satisfactory results. Quarterback C.J. Stroud needs help up front.

26. Rams: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame — Having re-signed offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, and with the acquisition of star receiver Davante Adams, the Rams turn their attention to cornerbacks.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M — Baltimore’s defense came on late last season, and the Ravens need to beef up what traditionally has been their signature.

28. Detroit Lions: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas — With so much money going elsewhere, the Lions have had to reshuffle along the interior of their offensive line.

29. Washington Commanders: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri — Quarterback Jayden Daniels could use another fleet-footed, sure-handed target to take some of the heat off of top receiver Terry McLaurin.

30. Buffalo Bills: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon — The Bills have gotten better on the edges but still need to fortify the interior of their defensive line.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: G Armand Membou, Missouri — It was musical chairs on the Kansas City offensive line at the end of last season. This is an area of extreme need.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: DE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M — Scourton is built like a run-stopper at 6-4, 280, but he’s got a lot of quickness and moves that make him a dangerous pass rusher.