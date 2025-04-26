The long wait is over: Shedeur Sanders drafted by Cleveland in fifth round
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The agonizing wait is over for Shedeur Sanders.
The former Colorado quarterback, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was selected by the Cleveland Browns at 144th overall Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL draft. The Browns pulled off a trade with Seattle to move up to No. 144, sending fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Seahawks.
Not so long ago, Sanders was widely projected as a top pick and maybe the player chosen No. 1 overall. Clearly, NFL franchises were unconvinced of that, and Sanders went undrafted through the first two days of selections.
After trading their first-round pick, the Rams selected Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft at No. 46.
It was a surprising development for Sanders, who recently saw his number retired at Colorado and saw Buffaloes teammate Travis Hunter taken with the second pick.
Sanders did not attend the draft in Green Bay, although he had been invited. Instead, he monitored the event.
