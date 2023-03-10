Rey Mysterio is the first inductee into the 2023 class of the WWE Hall of Fame

Rey Mysterio, one of the best professional wrestlers in history, is the first inductee into the 2023 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, The Times has learned.

Mysterio, 48, has been wrestling since he was 14 years old. With his colorful masks and high-flying style, he almost single-handedly put cruiserweight divisions on the map in the major federations and also was the introduction into the Lucha Libre style of wrestling for many in the U.S.

In WWE, Mysterio has been the heavyweight champion twice, the WWE champion once, the Intercontinental and U.S. champion twice each, the cruiserweight champion three times and has been co-holder of the tag team title five times. He was named “High Flyer of the Year” by readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter six times and is a member of their Hall of Fame.

Fellow pro wrestler Konnan, who has known Mysterio since Mysterio was 11, will induct him into the Hall.

Advertisement

The 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Friday, March 31 (the night before WrestleMania begins), at Crypto.com Arena after the live edition of “Friday Night Smackdown.” Mysterio is the first inductee announced, with more to follow in the coming days before the event.

