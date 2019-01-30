Philip Rivers on Super Bowl: Rams must keep it close early, make Tom Brady double-clutch

So what will New England try to do with that? The Patriots are going to use different formations to create some favorable matchups. They are going to move people around. I could see them in base personnel, and getting in some form of slot formations to give Tom Brady some coverage tips. Empty formation, without a doubt — no backs in the backfield — and get the ball out quick to neutralize Donald. Like, “Oh, yeah, we know we’re singling it up — not double-teaming up front — but the ball is coming out quick.” That’s what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels did against the Broncos when Wade was in Denver. It’s a way to be creative and still get the ball to come out quick.