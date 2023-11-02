Lakers’ first week a fluke? | The Times Lakers Show

We are a week into the NBA season and the Lakers look... fine? They are 2-2 and are still figuring out what their starting five look like. Meanwhile, the Clippers have made big moves. What does it mean for the NBA and the teams in Los Angeles?



Los Angeles Times beat reporter Dan Woike and NBA writer Broderick Turner discuss all this and more in this week’s Times Lakers Show Video Podcast. Each week, the two get together to catch up on what is happening in the ever-rocking and rolling world of the Lakers.



Which players are performing well, which need to pick things up, a coach that could be in hot water. The list is endless. The season is long and the stories are always fascinating.

