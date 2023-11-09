Times Lakers Show Ep.4 - The Major Lakers Issues

Anthony Davis might be hurt? Shocking! But Los Angeles Times beat reporter Dan Woike and NBA writer Broderick Turner aren’t concerned. Yet. Meanwhile, across town, the Clippers have James Harden and it’s off to a bumpy start. Also shocking!



Each week, the two get together to catch up on what is happening in the ever-rocking and rolling world of the Lakers. Which players are performing well, which need to pick things up, a coach that could be in hot water. The list is endless. The season is long and the stories are always fascinating.

