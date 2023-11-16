Jeanie Buss stops by to talk Lakers future and being the best | The Times Lakers Show
The NBA Play-In Tournament is… fun? Great for the game? Dan and BT think so. Plus, Lakers President Jeanie Buss visits to offer her outlook of the 2023-24 team, their offseason approach and what she hopes the Lakers can accomplish before the Boston Celtics do.
Finally, our reporters analyze the state of the Los Angeles Clippers. The team with too much star power to fail… but are.
Each week, Dan Woike and Brad Turner catch us up on the never dull world of the Los Angeles Lakers - who is performing well? Who needs to pick it up? Which coach is on the hot seat? The season is long and the stories are always fascinating.
