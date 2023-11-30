Lebron wants changes. Now. | The Times Lakers Show
Look, it’s just one game. But it was a BAD loss. The worst loss in Lebron James’ career. Afterward, he said he wanted changes. “A lot” of changes. But, is he overthinking it? Being dramatic? It’s an 82-game season, after all.
Maybe it can be used as an example of what not to do that fuels the team to pick themselves back up and get better.
Or, if you’re the fans, it’s a sign everything is bad and the season is over.
Each week, Dan Woike and Brad Turner catch us up on the never dull world of the Los Angeles Lakers - who is performing well? Who needs to pick it up? Which coach is on the hot seat? The season is long and the stories are always fascinating.
Each week, Dan Woike and Brad Turner catch us up on the never dull world of the Los Angeles Lakers - who is performing well? Who needs to pick it up? Which coach is on the hot seat? The season is long and the stories are always fascinating.