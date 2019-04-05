Jamie Dixon appears to be out as candidate for UCLA basketball coach

Barring an 11th-hour resolution, it appears as if Jamie Dixon’s candidacy to become UCLA’s next basketball coach has ended.
Dixon’s $8-million buyout at Texas Chrisian became an insurmountable sticking point for both sides, according to multiple people close to the situation, with the Horned Frogs unwilling to lower the amount and the Bruins unwilling to pay it even after identifying Dixon as their top candidate as part of a lengthy search.
UCLA will now likely have to pivot to either Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, another finalist for the job, or go for one of its fallback options such as St. Mary’s coach Randy Bennett, Texas coach Shaka Smart or former Bruins point guard and onetime Phoenix Suns coach Earl Watson.
The Bruins had targeted Dixon as their top choice after failing to land a more coveted option to replace Steve Alford, who was fired in late December after five-plus seasons.
Dixon, a native of North Hollywood, has built TCU into an immediate winner in his first three seasons after having taking Pittsburgh to three regional finals in the NCAA tournament.
Now it appears as if Dixon won’t be able to make the happy homecoming that seemed likely only a few days ago.